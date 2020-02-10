Northern Lights Writers presents a craft presentation: Write Your Heart Out - A Roundtable Discussion on Crafting Your Story.
This is the first installment of a year-long, start to finish journey of writing and publishing your story. Join them in February for a lively, informative discussion on characters and story tropes.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Giese Memorial Library, 26855 Forest Blvd., Wyoming.
A pre-meeting breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m. (for those who want to meet other writers and share lively writing-related chat) at the Village Inn, Interstate 35 and East Viking Boulevard, Wyoming. Just ask for the writers group!
Northern Lights Writers (NLW), Chapter No. 199 of Romance Writers of America, originated in 2002 and is a group of dedicated newcomers as well as multi-published members in various genres who provide mentoring and industry updates. NLW offers craft workshops, guest speakers and critiques, but more importantly, supports and encourages its members on the path to publication. Must be 18 or older to attend. For more information visit them on Facebook or email nlwriters@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.