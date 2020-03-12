Northern Lights Writers presents a free March writing event on craft presentation: Goal, Motivation and Conflict - A Roundtable Discussion on Crafting the Core of Your Story.
Goal, motivation and conflict are essential components in any work of fiction. Join their authors in March for a lively, informative discussion on what it is, why you need it and how to apply it to your story.
The event will be held from 10 a.m to noon on Saturday, March 21, at the Johnsville Library, 12461 Oak Park Blvd. NE, Blaine. (Take Highway 65 to 125th Avenue Northeast and go west to Oak Park Boulevard). The meeting is in this location this month only; in April the meeting is back in the Giese Library in Wyoming.
At 8:30 a.m. there is a pre-meeting breakfast (for those who want to meet other writers and share lively writing-related chat) at the Blaine Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 12545 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine, (at the corner of 125th Avenue Northeat and Highway 65). Just ask for the writer’s group.
Northern Lights Writers (NLW), Chapter No. 199 of Romance Writers of America, originated in 2002 and is a group of dedicated newcomers as well as multi-published members in various genres who provide mentoring and industry updates. NLW offers craft workshops, guest speakers and critiques, but more importantly, supports and encourages its members on the path to publication. Must be 18 or older to attend.
For more information visit them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northernlightswriters or email nlwriters@gmail.com
