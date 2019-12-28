The Northern Lights Club, located in North Branch, held their monthly meeting on Nov. 17. The club welcomed Jim P. and David H. from Lakes Area Electric from Chisago City to teach the youth about electrical wiring. The club members then made their first working lamp. Twenty-two total lamps were made. A huge thank you to Jim P. and David H. from Lakes Area Electric helping our youth learn and grow in 4-H. Photos submitted
