Motorists traveling on Interstate 35 near Rush City in Chisago County will encounter ramp closures and detours at County Road 1/Rush Lake Road on May 8, weather permitting.
Beginning at 5 a.m., Friday, May 8, the following ramps will temporarily close:
• Northbound I-35 exit ramp to County Road 1/Rush Lake Road
• County Road 1/Rush Lake Road ramp to Northbound I-35
The closures are needed so crews can resurface the ramps. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow more time to reach their destination. The ramps are expected to reopen by May 29.
This work is part of the larger I-35 Harris to north of Rush City project and includes concrete pavement and ramp resurfacing designed to improve ride quality and pavement condition and enhances roadside safety. The project is expected to be complete by August.
More about this project
Visit the I-35 Road Resurfacing project website for more details about traffic impacts and detours during construction: mndot.gov/metro/projects/i35harris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.