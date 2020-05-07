Motorists traveling on Interstate 35 near Rush City in Chisago County will encounter ramp closures and detours at County Road 1/Rush Lake Road on May 8, weather permitting.

Beginning at 5 a.m., Friday, May 8, the following ramps will temporarily close:

• Northbound I-35 exit ramp to County Road 1/Rush Lake Road

• County Road 1/Rush Lake Road ramp to Northbound I-35

The closures are needed so crews can resurface the ramps. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow more time to reach their destination. The ramps are expected to reopen by May 29.

This work is part of the larger I-35 Harris to north of Rush City project and includes concrete pavement and ramp resurfacing designed to improve ride quality and pavement condition and enhances roadside safety. The project is expected to be complete by August.

More about this project

Visit the I-35 Road Resurfacing project website for more details about traffic impacts and detours during construction: mndot.gov/metro/projects/i35harris.

Load comments