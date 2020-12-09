The center listens to, connects with and supports families impacted by abuse
A nonprofit organization dedicated to listening to, connecting with and supporting local families impacted by sexual and physical abuse is in need of financial community support.
The North Star Family Advocacy Center, based in Braham, is a nonprofit organization committed to reducing further trauma to children and vulnerable adults by offering comprehensive support and embracing a collaborative multidisciplinary approach to the investigation, treatment and prosecution of reported cases of abuse.
The center handles all Isanti County, Chisago County and Kanabec County cases. In the future, North Star intends to engage with Pine County and Mille Lacs County as well.
Executive Director Jeremie Reinhart explained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization had to cancel its two largest fundraisers of the year, and as a result, is turning to the community to ask for additional financial support.
“North Star Family Advocacy Center and its multidisciplinary team are completely dependent on grants and donations to remain in operation,” Reinhart said. “Without community support we are unable to continue to give support to children and vulnerable adult victims of abuse in our community. I think it’s important to state that the Office of Justice Programs provides our grant dollars and whenever we can show community support, it generally increases our grant award, such as $1 becomes $3. Maybe most importantly your local community support goes directly to support child abuse victims in your own community. I can’t think of a more fulfilling way of giving.”
Those wishing to make a financial donation to North Star can do so by one of three ways:
• By visiting the North Star Family Advocacy Center Facebook page.
• Mailing a donation to North Star Family Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 167, 112 Fifth St. NW, Braham, MN 55006.
• By making a donation over the phone by calling 763-252-6122.
“2020 has certainly been a challenge to us all. As you reflect upon your end-of-year giving, we sincerely hope you consider North Star Family Advocacy Center,” Reinhart said. “Your donation today helps us provide stability and critical support to children in our community who are dealing with the unimaginable reality of child sexual and physical abuse. Our advocates hear from families that they ‘never imagined it would happen to my child.’ When in actuality 1 in 6 boys and 1 in 4 girls are sexually abused before the age of 18.”
Prior to the center opening in Braham, families had to travel to Duluth or the Twin Cities for services.
“We provide forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, advocacy and mental health all under one roof,” Reinhart said. “... Nearly every family we encounter makes some sort of statement about how thankful they are to have a facility like ours. A lot of parents comment about how traumatic it would be to have to go to a police station or the courthouse for interviews/services. ”
Reinhart mentioned the center also serves as a FBI facility when the FBI is investigating a local case. He noted the center has seen a handful of FBI cases since it opened in July 2017.
North Star provides forensic interviews which allow children and vulnerable adults the opportunity to share their experience of abuse in a non-threatening and legally sound manner while their non-offending caregiver(s) meets with a family advocate.
“We’ve had approximately 88 cases in 2020. Some days we have three cases a day, other times we go a week with no cases,” Reinhart said. “Unfortunately when families have a lot of contact with each other we see an up-tick in cases. For example, after Christmas break, after summer break and kids are back in school. Right now children are often quarantined at home (distance learning) with their abuser(s) with a lack of resources such as school counselors, teachers, principles, school liaison officers, school nurses, coaches, friends etc.”
North Star is a part of a multidisciplinary team serving families impacted by abuse, consisting of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, child and adult protection workers, physical and mental health care professionals and family advocates.
“The No. 1 asset to an organization like ours are the people who work there. No question about it. The building is fabulous and the program is amazing, but without the caring and committed team members, none of it happens,” Reinhart said. “Kathy Echols is our professional forensic interviewer, Jenna Furlong is our full-time family advocate, Lona Lussier is our part-time family advocate. We have a dedicated team of attorneys, investigators, child and adult protective services, trauma informed mental health therapist, a nationally renowned child abuse pediatrician and incredible nursing staff. We have an Advisory Board that consists of community leaders, and a Board of Directors that is invested in the organization, both financially and emotionally.”
Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad serves as president of the board of directors for the North Star Family Advocacy Center.
“The facility is needed to provide a resource for kids who have been physically or sexually abused. What I found most troubling prior to the opening of North Star is the additional emotional and financial toll that was often experienced by the children and families,” Edblad said. “Prior to North Star opening when a forensic and medical interview needed to be conducted of a child who was reporting physical or sexual abuse the child was sent to a facility in the metro area where they would often get ‘bumped’ down the priority list if a case from a metro county came in and sometimes sent back home with another time to come back.
“Often there is additional trauma on the child and the family beyond the abuse itself by having to mentally get in the frame of mind for this type of interview or medical appointment as well as the additional financial and time obligation of driving to the metro for it. To actually get to the point of being in the waiting room and then get bumped for a case out of the metro simply adds to the trauma. Now with the ability to handle these interviews locally, along with a telemedicine component and advocacy component we don’t have to send children who have suffered physical or sexual abuse to the metro for these services but can handle them locally. While in a perfect world a facility such as North Star would never be needed, but in an imperfect world it is a facility that is necessary and appreciated,” Edblad added.
Reinhart said the center runs as efficiently as it possibly can.
“Our multidisciplinary format allows us to operate in the most efficient way possible. Everybody fulfills their own role and it eliminates duplicity or overlaps in service. It eliminates overloading victims and families who have just gone through the possibly the most traumatic experience imaginable,” Reinhart said. “We are a victim centered organization and we always put the victim first. The rest (arrests, accountability, convictions) are just a positive byproduct of doing so.”
