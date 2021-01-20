North Branch Area Public Schools is proud to announce its Triple A and ExCEL award nominees!
The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
The Triple A nominees for North Branch Area High School (NBAHS) are Abigail Schulte and Gavyn Jensen-Scheider.
Triple ‘A’ Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.
The ExCEL Award (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service. The NBAHS ExCEL nominee is Paige Peaslee.
The ExCEL Award recipients will be selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota. Award recipients will be announced via the League website on Feb. 1.
