The city of North Branch conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on April 13 for a soon-to-be built 144 market-rate apartment development called the Falcon Apartments. The location of Falcon Apartments will be on the corner of Falcon Avenue North and 383rd Street, just north of Ecumen North Branch. Pictured from left are North Branch City Administrator Renae Fry; Ray Austin, builder for Kuepers Construction; Chris Raimann, architect for Kuepers Construction; North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson; Pete Wolf, with Kuepers Construction; and Marty Campion of Campion Engineering.
North Branch to purchase $300,000 street sweeper
Sarv Mithaqiyan
