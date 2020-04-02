After reviewing roughly 25 applications, the North Branch Area Public Schools’ (NBAPS) school board has narrowed the field to three candidates to be interviewed remotely on April 2, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Finalists will be interviewed remotely again by the school board on April 9.
The candidates are:
• Todd Felhofer, District Administrator, 7/12 Principal, School District of Greenwood, Wisconsin.
• Sara Paul, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, White Bear Lake School District, Minnesota.
• Christina Bemboom, Senior Director of Student Support Services, Eden Prairie School District, Minnesota.
Candidates will be interviewed by three committees established by the School Board; one a blend of staff and community members, another that includes administrators, and the third comprised of the school board itself. All interviews will be conducted virtually with all members of the three committees and candidates participating from remote locations. Committees will be facilitated by the school board’s search consultant, Big River Group.
School board committee interviews and meetings are public and will be live-streamed at the North Branch Area High School VIBE YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheVibeNBAHS. There will be an opportunity for those watching the live-stream of the school board committee to submit questions or comments to School Board Chair Kirby Ekstrom via e-mail.
Following the interviews on April 2, the School Board will hold a debriefing session to gather input from the other committees. The School Board will then determine who the finalist/s are to be interviewed on April 9.
April 9 interview(s) will take place toward the end of the agenda during the regular School Board meeting to be held virtually with all participants in separate remote locations. The April 9 meeting will also be live-streamed at the NBAHS VIBE YouTube page.
The interview/s will be followed by school board discussion, and it is anticipated that prior to adjournment, the school board will select a finalist. Once a finalist is selected, the school board will enter into negotiations with that individual toward becoming the next superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.