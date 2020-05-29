The Board of Education for the North Branch Area Schools is accepting applications to fill the vacancy created by Darryl Goebel’s resignation.
If you are interested in serving on the school board, call Arle Chambers at 651-674-1011 for more information and an application. Applications are due back in the district office by June 10, 2020. Interviews will be conducted on June 11, 2020 with the appointment made at the Regular School Board meeting on June 11, 2020.
