North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) is pleased to announce that Superintendent Deb Henton has received an Educational Leadership Award from the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA), Region IV.
According to MASA Region IV, the Educational Leadership award is “intended to recognize a school leader who is an advocate for public education. It is recognition for dedication and hard work specifically directed at the regional or state level.
Examples of educational leadership would include public education initiatives at the state level, leadership in MASA activities at the region or state level, engagement in efforts to advocate for public schools in the region and/or state, efforts to influence the legislative process at either the state or federal level. and/or specific efforts aimed to enhance public perceptions toward or about education.
This leader is recognized for promoting the interests of public education.”
Henton was nominated by Paul Neubauer, Superintendent of Foley Schools, who said, “Deb is very connected at the state level, advocates for rural districts, and continues to lead by example. I think that she is the perfect candidate for this award.”
NBAPS School Board chair Kirby Ekstrom believes Henton is the perfect choice for this award.
“In her 13 years at North Branch Area Public Schools, Deb has been deeply involved in advocating for our students and students across the state. This award was once called the ‘Ol’ Hound Dog Award’ because it exemplifies a person who never gives up the hunt and never runs out of energy,” he said, adding, “Deb never runs out of energy for making sure kids get the very best education we can provide.”
Henton, who is leaving NBAPS at the end of June, will assume the role of Executive Director of MASA on July 1.
