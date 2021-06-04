North Branch Area Public Schools will continue to serve free meals to students under the Summer Food Service Program through June 14. There will be no change in services currently provided to students. Call Taher Food Service Director Don Kivimaki at 651-674-1520 with questions.
Breakfast and lunch will be served at the following times and locations:
• North Branch High School, 38175 Grand Ave., North Branch.
Breakfast times: 8:30 - 9:05
Lunch times: 10:55 - 11:25, 11:30 - 12:00, 11:30 - 12:00, 12:05 - 12:35, 12:40 - 1:10
• North Branch Middle School, 38431 Lincoln Trail, North Branch.
Breakfast times: 8:45 - 9:05
Lunch times: 12:00 - 12:25, 12:30 - 12:55, 1:00 - 1:25
• Sunrise River Elementary, 37775 Grand Ave., North Branch.
Breakfast times: 8:30 - 8:45
Lunch times: 11:00 - 11:25, 1:30 -11:55, 12:00 - 12:25
• North Branch Area Education Center, 38705 Grand Ave., North Branch.
Breakfast times: 7:30 - 7:50, 8:30 - 8:50
Lunch times: 10:50 - 11:20, 11:40 - 12:10, 12:15 - 12:40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.