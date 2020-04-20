Forty-four young women, representing St. Paul city and suburban public and private high schools, were recently selected to receive the St. Paul Area Athena Award for outstanding achievement in athletics for the 2019-2020 school year.
Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and in accordance with governmental directives and public health officials’ guidance, the 2020 St. Paul Area Athena Awards annual luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 has been canceled.
The Athena Committee is honoring, recognizing, and celebrating these amazing female high school senior student-athletes with a special Acknowledgment page on our website. The webpage features each Athena award winner’s achievements and photos. It also includes the transcript of the speech of Keynote Speaker, Margaret H. Chutich, Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and a message from Emcee, Randy Shaver of KARE11.
Now in its 26th year, the St. Paul Area Athena Awards honors female athletes for their dedication and excellence in sports. The Athena Awards Committee is comprised of representatives of St. Paul city and suburban schools, parents of previous award winners, and business volunteers. More information about the program can be found on www.stpaulathena.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.