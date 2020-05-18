North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) is pleased to announce it has received an Initiative Foundation grant to help pay for child care services of essential workers.

The school district was informed the Initiative Foundation will grant $3,000 to help NBAPS offset salaries while providing care for essential workers using experienced child care staff.

Essential workers are facing great uncertainty and, with this grant, can be assured children will continue to receive high-quality care. NBAPS is committed to providing this resource as long as possible despite unprecedented pressure on fiscal resources.

