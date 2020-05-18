North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) is pleased to announce it has received an Initiative Foundation grant to help pay for child care services of essential workers.
The school district was informed the Initiative Foundation will grant $3,000 to help NBAPS offset salaries while providing care for essential workers using experienced child care staff.
Essential workers are facing great uncertainty and, with this grant, can be assured children will continue to receive high-quality care. NBAPS is committed to providing this resource as long as possible despite unprecedented pressure on fiscal resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.