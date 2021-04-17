We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
With the One Act Play team and members of the wrestling team and gymnastics team recently competing at state tournaments, North Branch Schools has had its share of student successes.
During the North Branch School Board meeting April 8, Superintendent Sara Paul and Activities Director Andrea Schmidt recognized members of the One Act Play team and winter athletes who competed in state tournaments. Paul also honored the members of the district’s buildings and ground staff for working so hard to keep students and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul said she was pleased the school board was able to honor some of its students and staff members in person.
“It’s a special night because we are able to have some of students and our staff (here) that really represent the excellence that this district is all about,” Paul said.
Schmidt said she was very proud of the winter athletes and how they handled themselves amid the pandemic.
“I’m pretty sure most of us consider this one of the weirdest winters that we’ve had. Luckily our students are incredibly resilient and they’re so dedicated and that when we were able to find an opportunity for them to show up and participate in their activities, they did it, and I will say that I didn’t have complaints from students as much as I did from some of the adults in the community when it came to masking and social distancing,” Schmidt said. “All of these students absolutely rolled with the punches, and not only did they do that, but they showed up as some of the top folks in their activities. And we’re so proud to be able to have you as the first group of students physically coming here to be recognized for everything that you did and all you accomplished this year.”
Schmidt explained this year’s One Act Play team, led by director Laura Michels, performed “Fighting Demons” by Angela Hill, and placed first at subsections and sections, and competed at the State Festival for the second year in a row. This year’s state competition was held in early February at the O’Shaughnessy Theater on the St. Catherine University campus in St. Paul.
Schmidt honored the six members of the wrestling team that competed in the first round of the state tournament that included Brandt Bombard, Ashton LaBelle, Joshua Logan, Jackson Marcussen, Caleb Norwig and Evan Pommier.
“This is the first school that I’ve worked at in the last nine years in athletics and activities that has had wrestling. It was pretty obvious to them by the questions that I was asking throughout the season, but I totally fell for this sport and it was so fun,” Schmidt said. “The coolest thing about our team is that size wise, when it comes to numbers, we don’t have the same numbers and depth that a lot of other schools have, but individually we have some of the top wrestlers around.”
Gymnasts Paige Bauer and Dakota Esget earned a trip to the state gymnastics meet, with Esget bringing home a fourth-place finish on the uneven bars. The team had a slogan this year printed on the back of their shirts: “Small But Mighty.”
“Gymnastics was also a sport that we had lower numbers in the program but the girls had such great talent that we were putting some amazing scores up both individually and as a team,” Schmidt said. “Turns out you don’t have to have a super large team and depth, you just need to have a lot of heart.”
Buildings and grounds staff honored
Paul honored the building and grounds staff for their efforts in keeping the schools safe for its students and staff.
“It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to have several members of our custodial team here to be honored tonight for the amazing work they have done to create safe, healthy learning environments for us this year,” Paul said.
Paul mentioned a plethora of different measures the district took to keep the schools safe, including adding sanitation stations, posting safety signage, creating space for distancing, moving furniture, ventilation upgrades, cleaning and disinfecting all areas, training staff on using disinfectants, disinfecting high-touch areas, modifying building layouts and more.
“We got humble people that literally every time you walk by them they’re working, working, working,” Paul said. “I’m just so grateful they were willing to come and let us have the opportunity to honor all the great work that they do, because we never would have been able to accomplish everything we’ve done without great people that took this to heart to create safe learning environments for our staff and students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.