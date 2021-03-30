North Branch eighth grader Dakota Esget placed fourth on the uneven parallel bars in the Class A state meet hosted by Champlin Park High School on Friday, March 26.
Esget posted a 9.2750 score on bars on her way to a 17th-place effort in the all-around competition with a four-event score of 35.525.
Vikings senior Paige Bauer tied for 10th in the vault with a score of 9.425, while Esget placed 15th in that event with the same score because of tiebreakers. Esget also took 38th on the balance beam with a 8.225 mark and was 39th in the floor exercise with a 8.6 score.
Senior Livia Isackson-Rod of the Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson Flamingos earned 28th place in the floor exercise with a 8.925 score and tied for 34th on the bars with a 8.525 mark.
Bluejackets compete at Class 2A state meet
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics had three individuals compete in the Class 2A state meet hosted by Champlin Park High School on Saturday, March 27.
Junior Laci Leverty competed in three different events, with her best performance a 17th-place effort on the uneven bars with a 9.20 score. She also took 19th place in the vault with a score of 9.40, and she finished 46th in the floor exercise with a 8.70 mark.
Sophomore Laci Lorinser also competed on the uneven bars and placed 19th with a 9.125 score, while fellow sophomore Alison Barber placed 34th on the balance beam with an 8.55 score.
“Even though the state meet definitely had a different feel to it this year, the experience is always beneficial,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Wendy Rooney said. “Our girls are very team-oriented, so it’s always a bit if a challenge for them to go out and compete without their entire team with them.
“While I know they weren’t happy with all of their performances, it’s always great to end the season at the state meet, and they’re already excited about what next year will bring.”
