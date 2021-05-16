We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Whether it be building birdhouses, launching rockets, or having two students spend the day with him, Steve Benson, a North Branch native, finds joy in being able to help others and interact with students. Benson is Lakes International Language Academy’s director of buildings and grounds, and oversees the grounds keeping, custodial, and maintenance.
“There is just a big variety of things I do here,” Benson said. “But I would say my favorite is when I get a chance to interact with the students.”
Benson is a big part of the LILA community and teachers will reach out asking him to teach or show their class different things. Even when he doesn’t get to do the “fun” stuff like driving a float in the July 4 parade or set up camping on the roof, Benson loves what he does.
Now Benson has been nominated and named a finalist for the Custodians Are Key award presented by the Tennant Company, recognizing the work he does in LILA’s community.
The award is a part of an eight-month recognition campaign that celebrates the work that K-12 custodians do. There are three finalists currently announced of 12 total, who are selected from a field of nearly 2,200. The finalist chosen from the top-12 will win a $15,000 grand prize.
Of the $15,000, the winner will get to choose a prize totalling $5,000 from a prize list, while $10,000 will go to their school. Benson also received a $500 gift card for being one of the top-12 chosen, a prize that he split up between his four employees because he does not believe that the job can be done without them,
Just a night job
Benson’s brother heard about a position at LILA for cleaning the school’s first campus at night and thought it would be perfect for Benson. He was soon hired, never expecting it to be anything more than a part-time job. Over 15 years later, he has worked his way up to his current position of director of buildings and grounds and has found such a love of the work that he changed course.
When he first started working for LILA, Benson was pursuing a degree in nursing and EMT work at Century College.
“I wanted to make a difference, you know, just to help people,” Benson said.
While he was going to school, his passion for his part-time job continued to grow as he started to enjoy the work. He started the job with little knowledge of custodial and maintenance work in a commercial type building, but as he learned more and did more, the more his love for the job grew, as well.
“I didn’t know anything about boilers or really much to do with anything to do with engineering. I was a pretty handy man, but I hadn’t done any kind of commercial work like that before,” Benson said.
Benson soon realized that he loved what he was doing and being a part of the community at LILA so much that his plans for life changed, and so did his degree when he switched his major to engineering.
At the time, there was no building engineer position open for Benson to fill, but he switched his degree despite this hoping that the then building engineer would retire.
“The longer I worked here the more I just enjoyed the atmosphere and the people, I still had a chance to help people, whether it’s students or staff,” Benson said.
Luckily for Benson, the positioned ended up becoming available and 15 years later he is still with the school.
Being nominated
Nancy Hawkinson, LILA’s upper school principal, and Kathy Griebel, LILA’s lower school principal, wrote letters nominating Benson for the award, for which he has now been named a finalist.
“I didn’t have any idea that they were doing this, so I wasn’t aware of that,” Benson said. “But for me, it’s very special that people would take the time to write ... some type of letter about me to this place and I thought that was very special and humbling that they would want to do that for me.”
Other teachers have also seen the impact that Benson makes on school.
“He walks with purpose and speaks with a genuine joy in his voice,” Michael McNaughton said. “Steve has an extraordinary ability to connect with people right away, both personally and professionally. I get a response from Steve and his team by the end of the day each time, and usually a follow up to make sure everything went well. He truly makes a difference for our staff and community as a whole.”
In Griebel’s letter, she opened with what Benson means to LILA stating, “Steve Benson is more than Lakes International Language Academy’s Lead Facilities Engineer; he’s an educational supporter, a co-conspirator, and a fun and caring gentleman whom students, staff, and parents sincerely appreciate.”
Even after being recognized for the work he’s done, Benson does not want anyone to think that he does it all alone.
“I really look at what we do here at the school, and it’s not just me; we’re a whole group of people that are here doing this job, so I wish there was more recognition of my staff too,” Benson said.
With the pandemic throwing a wrench in how we all live our lives, Benson and his staff have continued to see their daily work change.
“My staff has just been great and always stepped up, being willing to do whatever they can do to help too,” Benson said.
No matter what needs to be done, Benson is constantly working to help others, from helping staff with car trouble to creating his own Tin Man costume for a Wizard of Oz-themed video.
“[Benson] has a huge heart and cares deeply for our students, staff, and families,” Griebel said. “Steve is always willing to go the extra mile for anyone he encounters and he does it with a smile.”
