Press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office
On March 28, 2022 at approximately 6:20 p.m., a Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Deputy served an order for protection on Thomas Goodwin, 36, at his residence in the city of North Branch.
At approximately 6:56 p.m., the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a call from the petitioner of the order for protection, stating that Goodwin had contacted her advising that he was going to come see her at an address in Lent Township and expressed concerned for her safety.
At 7:01 p.m. the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from the homeowner in Lent Twp who advised that Goodwin had arrived at the residence and used his vehicle to ram another vehicle in the driveway. It was also learned that Goodwin was armed with an AR15 style rifle, had fired rounds from the rifle, and was wearing a bullet proof vest.
Deputies arrived and witnessed Goodwin walking down the driveway where he was taken into custody without further incident. Goodwin was booked into the Chisago County Jail on multiple criminal charges.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Branch Police Department, Wyoming Police Department, Lakes Area Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol. Activated Chisago County Sheriff’s Office resources included SWAT, drone, investigations and the crisis negotiations team.
