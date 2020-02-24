North Branch has evolved into a proactive, business-friendly and forward-thinking city. We are prepared for commercial, industrial, and residential development more than ever before!
A Zoning Task Force Committee was created to rewrite zoning laws to bring them up-to-date, making them community and developer friendly. We have a local real estate agent, Bob Boyce, who is marketing the Interstate Business Park which is already paying off. North Branch was designated an Opportunity Zone by Governor Dayton which provides investor tax breaks for certain projects north of Highway 95.
Many developers are working in our city. Worth noting is the opportunity to increase the number of users on the city’s water and sewer systems in the very large Paxmar development at Flink and 400th. Additional developments are in Wildridge, Willow Grove, Cherokee Place, Luchts Crossing,Townsedge 1 & 2, Schoolside Village, numerous small subdivisions, as well as many other projects and proposed developments in the initial stages.
The city of North Branch has a great staff, including Economic Development Director Carla Vita, who all work tirelessly and graciously with interested parties. I have been informed that some deals may not have closed if it had not been for the city team problem solving.
I am grateful for the past year’s economic growth and am looking forward to so much more in 2020. Thank you to everyone who has played a role in our city’s many successes. I am grateful for each one of you!
