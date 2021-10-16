We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
A side hustle has brought six awards to a North Branch graduate and filmmaker.
Joe Nyquist, a 2001 North Branch High School graduate, has created a documentary called “Tapeball.” The film is about a family from Isanti who plays a unique and creative game. Tapeball is the idea of baseball but with a whiffle ball and whiffle ball bat. Both are wrapped in duct tape to help the ball go a little farther so it will work for the size of a baseball field.
The public can view “Tapeball” online through the Twin Cities Film Festival, Oct. 21 to Oct. 30. The main screening and red carpet event will take place on Friday, Oct. 29, at the ShowPlace Icon at the West End in St. Louis Park.
“This is the first time I get to watch it in a theater. So I’m all kinds of nervous,” Nyquist said.
At 4 or 5 years old, Nyquist became best friends with Reggie Grams. After encouragement from his mom, Nyquist began to befriend Grams, and soon enough they began to play baseball together.
It was Grams’ uncle that started the game of tapeball. Roughly two or three years later, they invited Nyquist to play.
“I’ve been a part of this game for more than a decade now. I’ve kind of watched it grow and blossom into what it is,” Nyquist said.
Tapeball is mostly like the game of baseball. There are nine players on each team and play on a baseball field that the Grams set up in their front yard. They even made space for an announcer, dugouts and a pitcher’s mound.
The Fourth of July Classic is the biggest game of the year. It becomes a huge family reunion for the Grams. Unsurprisingly, Nyquist has been adopted into the family and participates in the event.
“It’s just a non-negotiable on our calendar that we have to be there to play on the Fourth of July,” Nyquist said.
They perform the national anthem for the big game and try hard to make the game a big deal. Even a fly-over is included.
“This is the fun of it — you just call a friend that has a pilot’s license and say, ‘Hey, can you fly over my house at exactly 7:42 p.m.,’ and like we’re all trying to plan it out,” Nyquist said as he laughed. “That’s just part of the fun of it. It’s 100% serious and 100% a joke.”
The idea of making this film originated from one specific game.
“After one of the games in 2018, it was just the perfect night. It was just a great really fun game where we all played and had a good time and ya know this is just the best. These are my friends, we care about each other and have been through so much together and this game that we all just come and play and rally around is this fun unique thing that happens. Everybody needs to know about this,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist’s day job is producing multimedia content for the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District 622.
“I’ve always loved the idea of making people feel something through communication,” Nyquist said. “I love being a creative person and I love when I can tell people’s stories and make them feel something through that.”
Being a professional filmmaker was not something Nyquist had a great deal of knowledge on.
“Making movies is always something I’ve been interested in, but I’ve never had like the professional training, I guess, so there was like a lot of Googling along the way,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist couldn’t shake the idea he came across after that one game of tapeball.
“I was driving home from Isanti down to here (home in White Bear, Minnesota), and I just couldn’t let go of this idea that I have to tell this story somehow, some way, I need to at least document this somehow,” Nyquist said.
Not long after, Nyquist gathered his own video cameras and began shooting the documentary. He finished at the end of June 2020. During a moment of editing, Nyquist had an epiphany about how much potential this film may have.
“There was a moment when I was putting it together and it was the first moment I kind of believed in it,” Nyquist said.
He decided to show the film to his wife, Sharon, and she laughed at the moments he meant to be funny, which led him to show it to those who were in the documentary.
“It’s their story and I wanted them to be proud of it and feel like I wasn’t misrepresenting them,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist noticed this documentary was becoming bigger than he expected, so he decided to create a place for it.
“The movie became such a thing, like, OK, this is getting big and I should probably have a place for this to live, so I created a media company,” Nyquist said.
He currently produces media content for businesses under his company.
In July 2020, Nyquist officially submitted “Tapeball” to many different film festivals.
“This is the most vulnerable I could possibly be. I’ve literally put all of myself into this,” Nyquist said. “I’m gonna send it to these people, who they get films from pros and this is like their full-time job, career and that sort of thing, and here’s me — I’m just doing this on nights and weekends.”
Nyquist received his very first acceptance into the Black Hills Film Festival and it became a moment he will never forget.
“It was the most elated that I’ve ever felt. It was Dec. 15, 2020, it was 6 p.m. I remember refreshing my email on my phone and I saw Black Hills Film Festival in the ‘From’ and then ‘Congratulations,’ and, like, I just lost it,” Nyquist said.
After being accepted into many festivals, Nyquist received six awards: the Award of Merit from the Accolade Competition, People’s Choice from the Black Hills Film Festival, Excellence Award from the Documentaries Without Borders, Most Inspirational and Best Documentary from the Dreams Come True Film Festival, and the Award of Recognition from the Impact Docs Awards.
After receiving these awards, Nyquist gained a lot of insight on festivals and all that can come from being in them. This included gaining attention from the unexpected.
“There was this one guy from California who found the film from one of the festivals and reached out to me on Facebook saying: ‘This reminds of something my family used to do too. We would play a game and we would just have a good time and those were some of the best days of my life and I got to feel that again.’ And like for me, that was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it worked,’” Nyquist said. “It just meant so much to me to have that comment and to hear that story. Those are the things I’m going to take into the next project.”
Nyquist was looking forward to entering his film into the Twin Cities Film Festival.
“For me, this is the pinnacle of it. If I get into the Twin Cities, that’s success for me,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist’s documentary means a great deal to him far beyond winning awards. The actually story itself is what he enjoys the most.
“One of the funnest parts has been that I’ve got to go on this with my best friends. These people who gave me permission to tell their story, who trusted me along the way,” Nyquist said.
The message Nyquist wants to send to his audience has a humble and genuine meaning.
“My story, what I think it ultimately says, is like just ‘try,’ and ultimately that’s the message of the film, too, because it’s about this family, that they play this game and they just try to make it as good as they possibly can for nobody,” Nyquist said.
The main cast in the documentary includes Joel Grams, Derrick Grams, Luke Anderson, Reggie Grams, Jeff Grams, Lyndsey Grams, Alysha Grams, Amber Grams and Emily Vondrachek. Nyquist narrates the film himself.
