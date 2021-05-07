We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Who knew that one of North Branch’s solutions in successfully combating COVID-19 would be waged 120 feet in the air.
This is exactly what the city did when it completed the construction of three 120-foot towers to provide high speed internet for the community and the surrounding areas. The city celebrated this achievement on April 30 at the Natural Spaces Domes in North Branch.
“I think everyone sitting out here today will readily acknowledge that the internet is a necessity. COVID-19 made that all so clear that it’s no longer a luxury,” North Branch City Administrator Renae Fry said during her address at the celebration. “It’s something that everybody needs.”
The three towers are located at: site one, 410th Street and Fletcher Avenue; site two, 5035 366th St.; and site three, the northeast corner of Lincoln Trail and 367th Street.
For many years, the city has known that high-speed internet is widely available in more centralized areas such as cities, Fry said. However, many nearby residents living in the rural areas about 40 square miles of North Branch have only had a dial-up internet option, she added.
“And that’s the challenge that they’ve been living with, that they’ve been attempting to try to address, and have come to their elected officials, have come to the city time and time again to find a solution,” Fry said, adding that it had been one of the city’s priorities to accomplish for some time.
The initial conversation about expanding broadband services
Fry brought several of the internet providers such as Midco, CenturyLink, and Windstream together to discuss ways they could expand their services to the four corners of the city, but the general response was unfavorable, she said.
“And I was told, absolutely not. It’s not in our business plan. We can’t afford it. We won’t do it,” Fry said.
However, when Fry reached out Jay Mankie, co-owner of Genesis Wireless, he responded productively, she said.
“And I have to give a lot of credit to Mankie because he didn’t tell me no,” Fry said. “What he told me is: ‘I’ll do some research. And I’m happy to work with you. I don’t know what it’s going to look like quite yet. But I’m happy to look into this.’”
It was about three years ago when Mankie proposed an idea to install a fiber-based point-to-point system where delivery of the signal would be from one transmitter to a Genesis Wireless receiver and then to homes of residents, Fry explained. This technology would cost about $900,000, she said, which created other hurdles the city had to try to overcome.
“And we looked at all of the state grants. We looked at all of the funding programs that were out there,” Fry said. “We were told repeatedly, ‘those grant programs do not apply to wireless solutions.’ ‘They’ll fund fiber to the door, but they will not fund a wholly wireless network.’”
Except, fiber to the door in more rural areas of North Branch wasn’t going to be cost-effective, Fry explained. “Why would we invest millions to deliver service to a handful of homes, if we can use those same dollars and service the entire city?”
COVID-19 pandemic magnified the need for better internet service in rural areas
When the COVID-19 pandemic loomed, area residents were constantly calling the city about the need for accessing better internet for their children’s distance learning, telehealth and more, Fry said.
When the city received the COVID-19 CARES Act money, the guidelines of using the fund were limited to personal protective equipment, and other public safety and health products, but not for capital projects, Fry said.
So she reached out to Congressman Pete Stauber for his help in updating the guidance of the U.S. Department of the Treasury to allow the money to be used for the project.
“Well, as time went on, senate research came up with some language that if we could show that it was going to be used for telemedicine (and) telecommuters, that we could probably make a use case argument that our investment in this network would probably sustain an audit,” Fry said. “However, the U.S. Treasury never explicitly approved investment in broadband.”
What the city did to finally overcome obstacles
In the end, the city used all of its CARES Act money to pay for public safety costs, which allowed it to maintain budget savings as a result, Fry said.
So the budget savings money was used to pay for the three towers costing the city a total of about $480,000 and at no cost to taxpayers, she said.
“PCS Technology bid on the project and the money for the towers and the equipment is going to them,” Fry said. “They, in turn, subcontracted with Genesis Wireless for some of the installation work. Genesis will operate the system.”
The project’s progress and completion were made possible by the cooperation and unity of the North Branch City Council. When Fry asked for the council’s input on the issue of how funds needed to be used to make the project successful, the council didn’t hesitate to accept, she said.
The words of U.S. representatives and mayor
“This is an example of a bipartisan, successful project. We need more people to demonstrate this not only in the state of Minnesota but at the national level,” Stauber said. “You have set the bar high. It’s a road map the communities across this state are going to use.
“I can assure you that in northern Minnesota, near Voyageurs National Park where it’s all rock, it’s not feasible,” he continued. “I was just up there in a meeting talking about solutions. This is going to be that blueprint for that area as well, to keep us competitive, because rural America matters.”
State Sen. Mark Koran said: “This is a great site here to prove that the technology can work in a forested environment. I was lucky to have (it) installed in my house about three weeks ago or something like that, it was amazing to have a quantum leap into today’s modern society.”
State Rep. Anne Neu said: “Thanks to (Mayor Jim Swenson) and the (North Branch) City Council, obviously, without them, this wouldn’t have happened. And shocker, newsflash, (the) government is behind. The way we are dealing with broadband and internet access right now is way behind the technology. And that is evidenced by the way we are trying to fund this through fiber to the home, it’s just not practical. And frankly, when those goals were made, that was the best, most reliable technology, but there’s something different now. And we need to catch up at a government level.”
Mayor Jim Swenson said: “It has been a long process, one filled with many roadblocks but so worth it. As (the) access to high-speed internet is a true game-changer for the North Branch community. Access to citywide high-speed internet opens up our city to more business owners and entrepreneurs, allowing them to work from home and set up home-based businesses.
“Our students need high-speed internet to complete homework, distance learning, apply for jobs and education, educational opportunities online, and maintaining friendships,” he continued.
With the current high speed internet service available, many residents can now access their health care system and attend virtual visits with their physician, as well as view their medical records via online portals, Swenson said.
“(I hope) that other cities in greater Minnesota will see what North Branch and Genesis have done together to make point-to-point fixed wireless high-speed internet,” he said. “All citizens deserve access to information technology so that they can work, live and play in the 21st century.”
Swenson thanked PCS Technologies Master Service the city contracted for the project, and Mankie of Genesis Wireless, as well as others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.