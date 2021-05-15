Lucas Meyer, a fourth-grader at Sunrise River Elementary School in North Branch, is the Continental Math League region six, grade four, Pythagorean division winner!
He had the top accumulative score for all the schools from both Minnesota and Iowa that compete in Continental Math League. Continental Math League is a competitive math program where students take five individual tests over the course of the year and compete against other schools in the United States.
Students in Kirstin Perales and Dejah Zerwas’ class have participated in the Continental Math League under the direction of Kelly Doohen. Doohen volunteers twice a week to challenge students in the subject of math. Congratulations to Lucas Meyer.
