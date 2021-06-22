The North Branch-Chisago Lakes FIRST Robotics Team 3038 wrapped up the 2020-21 season with their awards ceremony this past week.
To say it was a different year would be an understatement. FIRST gave teams three options for competition and Team 3038 chose to do the Game Design where they met virtually and designed a future game for a FIRST Robotics Competition.
While there was an option to compete virtually with the robot designed for last year, Team 3038 was unable to do this option because it was necessary to keep the students from the two schools apart due to COVID. Nonetheless, the team worked incredibly hard, put their creative thinking caps on and came up with a game they called FIRST Seed Start Up. The premise of the game is two ships going up a river in a tropical island to collect seeds and plants so species would not go extinct due to climate change. Most importantly, they collected pineapples and a banana tree “pup.” They did incredible amounts of research and learned a great deal about ships and agriculture. The Game Design Presentation Team was Natalie Tveit, Allysun Kazeck, Garrett Doolittle and John Douglas.
In addition to Game Design, the team also entered the competition for the Chairmans Award where they highlight team activities including team outreach in the community. Unfortunately, that aspect was severely limited due to COVID but they put together a great application and presentation. Presenters were John Douglas, Natalie Tveit and Allysun Kazeck.
Special thanks to the graduating seniors who basically lost their junior year competition after building the robot and then met only virtually this past season. Senior team members are Alek Tuhy, Shane Hollander, Lucas Edson and Allysun Kazeck. Captains for the 2020-21 season were Lucas Edson and Allysun Kazeck.
Team Leader Jenel Korkowski said, “The students did an incredible job despite the challenges and the season was a lot of virtual fun. I was very happy we were able to meet in person for our awards ceremony. It was sure nice to see the kids all together in the same room.”
The team would like to thank their supporters Wilson Tool, Abbott, 3M and Jimmy’s Johnny’s as well as all the volunteer mentors.
