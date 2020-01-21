The North Branch-Chisago Lakes FIRST Robotics Team 3038 watched the game reveal for Infinite Recharge on Jan. 4 and the build season has begun.
The team has been busy this week brainstorming and designing parts of the robot (known as a droid for the game) needed to carry out the tasks. The tasks include picking up and shooting balls (power cells), spinning a wheel (the control panel), and hanging and balancing on a bar with another robot to activate a Shield Generator. The game animation can viewed on YouTube by searching Infinite Recharge.
In Infinite Rechargesm, two alliances work to protect First City from approaching asteroids caused by a distant space skirmish. Each Alliance, along with their trusty droids, race to collect and score Power Cells in order to energize their Shield Generator for maximum protection. To activate stages of the Shield Generator, droids manipulate their Control Panels after scoring a specific number of Power Cells. Near the end of the match, droids race to their Rendezvous Point to get their Shield Generator operational in order to protect the city.
New this season, the build season does not have a stop date and teams can continue working on their robots until their day of competition. Team 3038 will compete at Maturi Pavillion at the University of Minnesota March 26-28.
