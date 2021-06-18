Update: The Vikings lost their opening round game in the state tournament on Tuesday, June 15 in Mankato. However, congratulations on a great season!
As the final out was recorded, the celebration began.
The North Branch softball team had just clipped Chisago Lakes 5-4 on Thursday, June 10, at Forest Lake to win the Class 3A Section 7 title.
And as the Vikings celebrated, so did the team’s fans. And so did the teammates’ parents. And so did members of the youth teams surrounding the program. At times it felt as if the entire city of North Branch was on the field, whooping and hollering with the triumphant Vikings.
“It’s just crazy how many people came,” senior Sophie Smith said. “It shows how much support we have. It’s just the best time.”
Senior Emma Hurd was bouncing through the crowd like a pinball, toting the section title trophy to take pictures with teammates, schoolmates, and anyone else who could keep her from bounding to the next celebration.
“We went [to state] my freshman year, so it’s been a crazy ride just to get back to state,” Hurd said. “But here we are.”
“Here” was the spot as undefeated champions of the section and architects of the school’s second state tournament berth. North Branch opened the tournament with 10-0 routs of Duluth Denfeld and Cloquet, then defeated Chisago Lakes 5-1 in the winner’s bracket game on Tuesday, June 8, to give them a leg up in the finals.
“Offensively, our game plan from the beginning was to attack, attack, attack,” Vikings coach Kathy Crudo said. “We wanted to give ourselves as many chances as we could by putting the ball in play.
“And we trusted our own process, trusting that we would have each other’s back whether it was on offense or defense.”
That process took time to develop over the course of the spring, because North Branch entered this season with a limited number of players with varsity experience. And that inexperience showed at times early on as the Vikings finished April with a 4-4 record, a mark that included a pair of losses to Chisago Lakes.
“The coaching staff knew we would have to have patience with them,” Crudo said. “But we’re a very different team from April until today. It shows the work and effort these girls put in. We showed growth during the season – and the Chisago Lakes games prove that. We lost to Chisago Lakes twice in April, and we beat them twice in the tournament.”
When the two teams met in the championship at Forest Lake, the Vikings needed to win only once while the Wildcats required a sweep to advance to state. But Chisago Lakes held the upper hand early, building a 4-1 lead entering the fourth inning.
Smith said she and her teammates focused on staying positive during those early innings.
“When we’re down runs, we act like the score is 0-0,” she said. “When we’re ahead, we still act like it’s 0-0. No matter what, we can always can score more. And on defense we know we just have to stop the other team right where they are.”
But the key hit came in the bottom of the fourth when, with two outs and two runners on base, Chisago Lakes intentionally walked Smith to load the bases to face junior Makenna Runk.
Runk responded with a clutch three-run triple that tied the game.
“This was not the first time Makenna Runk has come to the plate after Sophie Smith got an intentional walk,” Crudo said. “I talked to Makenna after her first couple of at-bats and told her to stay positive. We call her ‘Sparta’ for a reason, and it’s because she’s able to step in that kind of situation and succeed.”
Junior Brooke Rothe came in to pinch-run for Runk at third, and Rothe raced home on a wild pitch to score what proved to be the winning run. As soon as freshman Hannah Bernier, who has shouldered much of the pitching load this season, recorded the final out, the celebration erupted.
“The emotions are just bonkers right now,” Smith admitted. “After we didn’t get a season last year, this is just amazing.”
North Branch began play in the Class 3A state tournament against Mankato West on Tuesday, June 15, in a contest that was not completed at press time. Mankato West was the 2019 state runner-up in Class 3A and is the top-ranked team in the state.
The Vikings needed to win to advance to the semifinals, where they would play either Winona or Sartell that same afternoon. The state title game was scheduled to start at noon on Wednesday, June 16.
Rush City ends season with tough loss
The Rush City softball team saw its season come to a close with an 11-1 loss to Proctor, the top seed in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament, on Tuesday, June 8.
The Tigers’ two losses in the section tournament were to Proctor and to Greenway, the tournament’s second seed and eventual champion.
Ruth City finished the season with a 17-6 record, and the combined record of the teams that beat the Tigers this season was 124-13.
