The North Branch Water and Light held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 17 for installing an electric vehicle charging station that charges at a much faster rate. The charger is located at 38830 Forest Blvd. The event was sponsored by the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce. Many professionals took part in the ceremony showing support for the new charging station the city hopes will attract visitors from surrounding areas. The charger costs $5 in a connection fee and 30 cents for every minute charge. Water and Light general manager Scott Hautala said the convenience part of the charging station is to invite people to enjoy the North Branch downtown restaurants. People who drive electric vehicles can now visit downtown, leave their vehicles charging faster nearby while they go shopping, he said.
