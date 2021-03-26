North Branch electric charging station.jpg

Pictured from left, Carla Vita, North Branch community development director; North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson; Michele Frederick, North Branch Water and Light office clerk; Chris DuBose, Chisago County commissioner; Nathan Keech, vice-chair of the Water and Light Commission; Scott Hautala, Water and Light general manager; Terry Smith, chair of the Water and Light Commission; Water and Light Commissioners Peter Schaps and Tom Hals; Mary Stanko, executive director of the North Branch Chamber of Commerce; Donna Hubbard, internet sales support of Anderson and Koch and Adam Thoreson, sales and leasing professional of Anderson and Koch. Photo by Sarv Mithaqiyan

The North Branch Water and Light held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 17 for installing an electric vehicle charging station that charges at a much faster rate. The charger is located at 38830 Forest Blvd. The event was sponsored by the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce. Many professionals took part in the ceremony showing support for the new charging station the city hopes will attract visitors from surrounding areas. The charger costs $5 in a connection fee and 30 cents for every minute charge. Water and Light general manager Scott Hautala said the convenience part of the charging station is to invite people to enjoy the North Branch downtown restaurants. People who drive electric vehicles can now visit downtown, leave their vehicles charging faster nearby while they go shopping, he said.

