In 2018, Heather Souders, a North Branch High School graduate, received the news that she had breast cancer at just 33 years old.
“When they said it was cancer I immediately broke down,” Souders said.
Souders’ aunt passed away from breast cancer, so she did her own monthly check for any lumps. Souders is a nurse and when she felt a lump, she was hoping it would be something other than cancer.
“When I found out I had cancer, it was a whirlwind. When I initially went in for the lump, I thought I was just being a paranoid nurse and that they were going to call and say it was just dense tissue,” Souders said.
Souders worked and took care of her and her husband’s two daughters.
“My husband, Jeremy, was deployed overseas at the time and it was tough not having him there at that moment. I am a pretty realistic person, however, so I immediately wanted to know what my next steps were and when we could start fighting this,” Souders said.
Although it was hard dealing with Jeremy being away, she persevered.
Despite the shocking news, Souders always felt this was something she could overcome.
“I tried to find the positives and the humor every step of the way, which I think really helped,” Souders said.
Thankfully, Jeremy was able to come home and support Souders in many ways.
“I was so thankful my husband got to come home early from his deployment to be with me. My husband was a superhero and my biggest cheerleader. He took care of the kids, their activities, cooked, and took care of me every step of the way. Although the process was in no way pretty, he still made me feel like I was the most beautiful woman and loved me unconditionally,” Souders said.
The first steps to work through breast cancer started right away.
“I got a port placed in my upper chest the week after where they would hook me up to my chemotherapy infusions. I then started chemotherapy a couple days after that,” Souders said.
Things began to change that same week.
“My hair started to fall out about a week after I started chemo, so I had my husband and girls shave my head,” Souders said. “It was always important to have my girls be included in the process so that it was less scary for them.”
Physical struggles followed chemotherapy and started to take a toll on Souders. Her daughters, Avery and Gabbie, became a huge help and supported their mom in the sweetest ways, along with family and friends.
“My girls were also so brave and were always so sweet and helpful. One of my girls even put about 10 straws together one day so that I didn’t have to get up to get a drink when I wasn’t feeling well. The laughter and their sweet gestures always made me feel better! They wrote me little notes and cards. They were never embarrassed to be seen with me even when I was bald,” Souders said.
Not only did her household support and assist her, Souders’ friends and her mom and dad came to help as well.
“My mom, MaryAnn, came up almost weekly to help with the cleaning, cooking, and the girls, which was a huge help and was always cheering me on. My dad, Todd, came up to help with things around the house, the girls, and was a great support,” Souders said. “I also had so many amazing friends and family that were by our side and cheered us on the whole time.”
Souders continued through chemotherapy and endured many surgeries.
“After all of my chemotherapy infusions I had a double mastectomy and total hysterectomy. After those surgeries and healing, I went in for reconstructive surgeries. Meanwhile I was taking an oral chemotherapy. That whole process took about 18 months,” Souders said.
Doctors were able to discover why Sounders had breast cancer.
“They did a blood test and determined that it was genetic, which is why I had a double mastectomy instead of just the one side that had the cancer, and a total hysterectomy, since the breast cancer gene is connected to ovarian cancer as well. I wanted to eliminate any possibility of it coming back,” Souders said.
It was difficult experiencing a family member go through breast cancer, although there were many things that came of it, even some good.
“Watching a family member go through it was hard, so I have always hated it. With that being said, there was also a lot of good that came out of it. My family bonds grew closer, I learned not to sweat the small stuff, and had a new appreciation for things. I will be forever grateful for all the people who reached out, helped out, made me laugh, smile, and encouraged me,” Souders said.
One thing that can be stressful while dealing with Souders’ situation is her job. This was something she didn’t need to worry about.
“I went on disability while I was, out as I could not keep up with the demanding job of being on my feet and taking care of others during this time,” Souders said. “My job was so wonderful to me the whole time I was gone. I couldn’t have asked for a better support system. I am so grateful for all of the staff that helped us out in so many ways.”
Souders got to hear stories about others that went through breast cancer and led her to doing the same.
“I found other people’s stories to be so helpful when I was going through mine, so I want to try and be helpful to others as well. Pay it forward,” Souders said.
“I did a breast cancer event at one of the University of Minnesota-Duluth hockey games in October. I am an open book when it comes to my cancer journey, so if anyone has questions, I am always willing to share and listen if someone needs to vent about cancer! I get it,” Souders said.
She does have a message that she sends to others.
“You’re never too young to get breast cancer, so it is so important to do your monthly self-checks and to go in if you find anything at all,” Souders said.
Souders is now 36 years old and cancer free. She gets a check-up every six months. Souders currently resides in Duluth with her family.
