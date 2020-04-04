Starting this Monday, March 30, North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) (along with all other school districts in the state) began serving all students using a Distance Learning model designed to protect students, staff, families and the community at large from a local spread of COVID-19.
Preparing for this model was a Herculean task but staff at all levels of the school district have risen to the occasion and I am deeply grateful for their work.
Last Friday NBAPS released its SY20 Distance Learning Plan to the school district website as per the state’s direction. You can access the plan at this link: www.isd138.org/Page/406.
Having moved from the planning stage to the action stage, there are some changes to how families will receive meals. Starting Friday, March 27, free food for all students 18 and younger will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9-10 a.m. and between 2-3 p.m. at the following locations:
1) Sunrise Estates Mobile Home Park (Stacy) - Starlight Lane and Sunrise Drive.
2) Countryside Mobile Home Park (North Branch) - 12th Avenue and Maple Street.
3) Harris empty parking lot (Harris) - 439th Street and Forest Boulevard next to Country Charm Store.
4) Almelund - Carl Almquist Lions Park just south of Highway 95 on Park Trail.
5) Casselberry - Coventry Drive and Hillshire Avenue, the bus will park on Coventry Drive.
6) NEW: Central Park - North Branch - Branch Avenue and Elm Street.
Printed curriculum materials (for those unable to receive curriculum electronically) for K-4 students will be available at the above locations on Mondays. There will be no deliveries on Good Friday, April 10. Those scheduled deliveries will be one day earlier on Thursday, April 9.
