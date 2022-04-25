North Branch Area Public Schools is pleased to announce that Clint Link has accepted the position of Principal at North Branch Area High School starting on July 1, 2022.
The interview process was extensive, and began with collecting input from staff, students, and families to identify characteristics sought in our next principal. Input included the desire for a leader who will build a culture of respect, with strong communication skills and a forward looking perspective. The process included three rounds of interviews with staff, student and parent involvement.
A meet-and-greet will be held for Link at North Branch Area High School on Thursday, April 28, from 3 to 4 p.m., with a formal introduction at 3:30. Link will also be welcomed and introduced at the School Board meeting later that evening.
“Mr. Link brings a unique and highly valued skill set to North Branch Area High School,” Superintendent Sara Paul said. “He has the experience, knowledge and a partnership approach to continue our high school redesign efforts and take our programming to the next level.”
Currently, Link serves as the Director of Innovation and Career Pathways at Waseca Public Schools, where he has worked since 2002. Prior to his current position, Link worked in Technology and Innovation Integration and as a social studies teacher.
Link received his degree in secondary education from the University of North Dakota, and two Masters degrees and his administrative degree from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Link is married to Christine, and has three sons - Parker (18), Owen (16), and Reid (12).
“It is such an honor to be a part of this school district,” Link said. “North Branch Area High School has such an exciting future in front of it. Thank you all for welcoming me into this community. I can’t express how excited I am to lead this team of educators and student body. Skol Vikings!”
