ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, teacher Caitlin Podratz, NBAEF President Kim Theis, and NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore. Podratz was granted a sensory light table and supplies for preschool students at North Branch Area Education Center. Photos submitted
Pictured (l to r): ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, teacher LeAnn Moore, NBAEF President Kim Theis, NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore, NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, and Sunrise River School principal Taylor Swanson. Moore was granted material for a student-led “Kindness Cart” project for elementary special education students.
Pictured (l to r): NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, teacher Lynelle Jensen, NBAEF President Kim Theis, NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore, ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, and Sunrise River School principal Taylor Swanson with Jensen’s first grade students. Jensen was granted engagement materials for math, writing and phonics.
Pictured (l to r): ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore, teacher Sara Ertl, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, NBAEF President Kim Theis, NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, and Sunrise River School principal Taylor Swanson with Ertl’s first grade students. Ertl was granted “Colorful Spaces 4 Learning” squares.
Pictured (l to r): NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, Master Sergeant John Barrett, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, Air Force JROTC instructor Colonel Paul Johnson, Cadet Technical Sergeant Brianna McBride, NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore, ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, high school principal Coleman McDonough. Johnson was granted funding for AFJROTC to participate in the American Rocketry Challenge for the first time.
Pictured (l to r): NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, high school principal Coleman McDonough, high school social worker Kara Walker, and NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore. Walker was granted supplies to create a “calming room” at the high school.
ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, teacher Caitlin Podratz, NBAEF President Kim Theis, and NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore. Podratz was granted a sensory light table and supplies for preschool students at North Branch Area Education Center. Photos submitted
Pictured (l to r): ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, teacher LeAnn Moore, NBAEF President Kim Theis, NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore, NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, and Sunrise River School principal Taylor Swanson. Moore was granted material for a student-led “Kindness Cart” project for elementary special education students.
Pictured (l to r): NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, teacher Lynelle Jensen, NBAEF President Kim Theis, NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore, ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, and Sunrise River School principal Taylor Swanson with Jensen’s first grade students. Jensen was granted engagement materials for math, writing and phonics.
Pictured (l to r): ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore, teacher Sara Ertl, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, NBAEF President Kim Theis, NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, and Sunrise River School principal Taylor Swanson with Ertl’s first grade students. Ertl was granted “Colorful Spaces 4 Learning” squares.
Pictured: Teacher Kelly Johnson (on screen), and Sunrise River School principal Taylor Swanson. Johnson was granted “Show What You Know” materials for second grade students.
Pictured (l to r): NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, Master Sergeant John Barrett, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, Air Force JROTC instructor Colonel Paul Johnson, Cadet Technical Sergeant Brianna McBride, NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore, ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, high school principal Coleman McDonough. Johnson was granted funding for AFJROTC to participate in the American Rocketry Challenge for the first time.
Pictured (l to r): NBAEF board member and district instructional coach Mindy Lattimore, ECMC Group representative Adam Trampe, NBAEF Treasurer Theresa Nelson, high school principal Coleman McDonough, high school social worker Kara Walker, and NBAEF board member and middle school assistant principal Matt Lattimore. Walker was granted supplies to create a “calming room” at the high school.
On Monday, Feb. 14, staff across North Branch Area Public Schools were surprised by representatives of the North Branch Area Education Foundation (NBAEF), and the ECMC Group, for the annual awarding of the NBAEF grants.
This year the foundation - with the assistance of a sizable donation from the ECMC Group - provided seven grants to staff totaling over $11,000. All of the chosen grants were submitted at the classroom level and the initiatives and supplies funded by the grants will benefit not only this year’s students, but students well into the future.
“This is the best day of the year! This is what we work so hard for all year long! Surprising teachers in their classrooms and awarding their grants!,” said NBAEF President Kim Theis, adding, “Seeing their smiling faces and hugs of gratitude is so so cool!”
NBAEF works all year long, hosting multiple fundraising events in pursuit of their vision to create a legacy of educational support in our community. Contact www.nbaef.org if you would like information on how to support the NBAEF or find out ways to get involved.
“All of us here are deeply grateful to have such a committed partner, and so thankful for all those who support the foundation through donations each year. You truly make a difference in students’ lives!,” said Superintendent Sara Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.