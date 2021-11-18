The North Branch American Legion, as many other communities, canceled many events in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the North Branch Midsummer Celebration had been canceled, as was every other Legion event for 2020, our EMT/Paramedic of the Year award was unable to be presented.
We are happy to announce the long overdue award was presented in June of this year to EMT Christine Rudolph of Lakes Region EMS.
Rudolph has been an EMT since 1993. She began her career with Chisago Lakes Rescue Squad and then North Branch Rescue until they along with Rush City Ambulance merged and became Lakes Region EMS. She has been an EMT in our community for 25 years.
She has spent many volunteer hours with the American Red Cross, Minnesota State Fair and Excel Center events. She has also been an instructor for Metro Mobility drivers teaching CPR and First Aid. She was also an instructor at Anoka-Hennepin Tech, and raised to the title of Lead Instruction in CPR, First Aid and Bloodborne Pathogens.
Rudolph lives in the Brainerd area and when asked what is it that keeps her working here she stated, “It’s a long drive to work, but I still love my job, and love the company I work for.”
The community also keeps Rudolph here.
“I also love the community and I can’t ask for better partners at LREMS, and all the officers and first responders are dedicated to be there for the people in their crisis situation,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph has been married for 35 years to her husband, Chuck and they have three children and six grandchildren. In her off time she loves to “hunt and fish and just hang out at the lake with those grand babies!”
The North Branch American Legion thanks our EMT’s and paramedics for being the dedicated lifeline in our community.
