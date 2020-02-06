Dear Editor:
On Jan. 14, the North Branch American Legion held a first annual Awards Night presentation where many members of the Legion family attended and received membership awards.
This was combined with membership awards the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), whom we work so closely with in many efforts to serve veterans.
We want to thank the many non-members who partner with us in serving the veterans and the community throughout the year with various events such as the corned beef and cabbage dinner, midsummer activities, kiddie parade, grand parade, many forms of bingo, crowd control and everyday operations of our organization.
Ron Rollins
North Branch American Legion
