Viking Cadets headed to the National High School Drill Team Championships include (l to r): Jennifer Gonzales, Lily Roderick, Ella Tracy, Elise Johnson, Brianna Hendren, Lindsey Meizo and Gabriell Hanson.
The North Branch Area High School Air Force Junior ROTC program is returning for a second year to compete at the 2022 National High School Drill Team Championships on April 15-16 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Vikings competition team consists of Lindsey Meizo, Elise Johnson, Gabi Hanson, Brianna Hendren, Jennifer Gonzales, Ella Tracy and Lily Roderick.
Less than 2% of the thousands of Junior ROTC units nationally are accepted to compete at the National High School Drill Team Championships. A school’s acceptance into the Nationals denotes an extremely high level of quality.
As the Viking Air Force Junior ROTC team is working hard to ready themselves for Nationals, they are also raising the necessary funds to attend and compete. In addition, this trip is made possible through generous donations from the North Branch American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations and cadet fund-raising.
The National High School Drill Team Championships allow the finest programs in the world to compete in drill and ceremony competitions in order to crown a National Champion in one of several competition levels and divisions. Viking Cadets will compete in Color Guard, Armed and Unarmed Knockout Drill, and the crowd pleasing Unarmed Dual Exhibition and Armed Solo Exhibition Drill. Few honors can compare with being selected to attend the National High School Drill Team Championships. Over 3,500 high schools across the country maintain Junior ROTC programs.
Over 400,000 high school cadets take part in this exceptional program nationally, bringing citizenship, discipline, personal responsibility and leadership into the lives of young men and women who voluntarily choose to participate.
The cornerstone for many Junior ROTC units are drill and color guard teams, which perform in many local and regional drill meets. At the pinnacle of drill meets stands the National High School Drill Team Championships. In its 40th year, the “Nationals,”as it has become known, will host over 150 schools and over 4,000 cadets from 30 states.
