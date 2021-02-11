fire

No one was injured during an early morning house fire on Feb. 10 in Isanti Township. Photo provided by the Isanti County Sheriff's Office

Press release provided by the city of Cambridge

On Feb. 10, at 03:55 a.m., the Cambridge Fire Department was dispatched to 32203 Rendova St. NE, Isanti Township, for a structure fire. The lone occupant reported the house was on fire and had left the residence. Responding Isanti County deputies confirmed the fire at the house was fully-involved.

Suppression efforts were started by Cambridge Fire and completed with mutual aid requested from Isanti Fire District and North Branch Fire Department. With the morning temperature at -8° F, the assistance was greatly appreciated. The one-story walkout, received heavy roof and basement damage. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The homeowner told Cambridge Fire Chief Todd Tomczik that they had been awakened by the smoke alarm and when leaving the home, one of the exits was already blocked by fire. There is no doubt that the working smoke alarm saved a life this morning.

Responding agencies included the Cambridge Fire Department, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Allina Ambulance, Isanti Fire District, North Branch Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

