The east-central Minnesota region has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases possibly due to a new variant.
Rush City Schools interim Superintendent Brent Stavig advised parents and the community to not let their guard down about safety concerns around COVID-19 during the March 18 Rush City School Board meeting.
“Do what you can to continue to keep our ability to keep our activities and in-person learning as they are currently,” he reminded the parents and the community.
In communication with the east-central area superintendents and public health, it was noted the recent increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 is due to the B117 variant, Stavig said. The B117 is commonly known as the United Kingdom variant and is about 50% more contagious.
Elementary principal report
C.E. Jacobson Elementary Principal Staci Souhan said she’s hoping to add extra educational support to students who may need it. That support will come from Alternative Delivery of Specialized Instructional Services (ADSIS), which provides instruction to assist students who need additional academic or behavioral support to succeed in the general education environment.
“To help students with missing content in foundational or scaffolded-skill areas,” Souhan said.
Souhan has seen behavioral changes when students return from recess time; they have difficulty adjusting to the classroom setting, she said. To address this problem, Souhan has implemented a social and emotional learning model: Stop, Match, Imitate, Listen and Enter, aka SMILE.
“We actually have it posted at every single doorway at children’s eye level, the ... acronym with pictures, and then they’re reminded,” Souhan said. “It’s on their hall passes now, and we remind them on the back, it says, ‘smile,’ how to re-enter the room in a constructive manner.”
This initiative that’s aimed at helping students readjust from a recess attitude to classroom learning mode is new, but she’s hopeful it will help the students, Souhan said.
The American Indian Advisory Committee met last week and created some ideas.
“There were some interesting insights and exciting ideas,” Souhan said.
They’re looking to add some community education programming, possible funding for early childhood tuition of Indigenous students and families, as well as tutoring opportunities, she said.
High school principal report
Rush City High School Principal Janet Wagener also said she wants to increase the number of ADSIS intervention services for next year.
“We are increasing our math one period,” Wagener said. “So we right now offer seventh and eighth-grade ADSIS math, which is a high level of intervention. And then it goes by content, the upper intermediate algebra as well as the geometry.”
Next year Wagener hopes to add advanced algebra intervention to remedy the gap caused by distance learning, she said.
“We didn’t have some extra support for students because advanced algebra is a state requirement. So we are going to need that support,” she explained.
As students continue to return to the school grounds for full-time instruction, Wagener said she’s been seeing an increase in mental health concerns.
“Our highest needs right now are anxiety and depression and just the adjusting back to the normalcy — what was life like before what it was during COVID-19,” she said.
As of March 18, the number of full-time in-person learners has dropped from 90 students last month to 64.
Activities director report
Rush City High School Activities Lee Rood said that all winter season tournaments are underway. He congratulated the teams and coaches for their hard work and attention to COVID-19 protocols.
“It has allowed us to continue to offer these opportunities for our students to compete,” Rood said.
Rood explained that spring activities are set to begin on March 29. Prom is also underway and set to commence on May 1.
With a passage of the Minnesota State High School League constitutional amendment, Rush City Schools will be allowed to add two superintendents to the board of directors, Rood said.
“I will add the significance to that for our board is things such as the decision to build school districts because they had a shortfall in their budget, things like that,” Stavig explained. “There will now be superintendents serving on that committee to point out how well that might go over, discuss alternative options. And so we now have a seat at the table with us.”
Stavig said he has tried obtaining guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education on the size of a safe prom venue. Stavig expects the information from the state to arrive within the next week or so, he said.
“We believe that by getting the proper size venues and that we should be able to have a pretty typical prom if we don’t run into major changes in COVID-19 data,” Stavig said. “That being said, unfortunately, some of the school districts in our region are experiencing pretty significant outbreaks of COVID-19.”
Triple-A award
Mitchell Mell, a senior, at Rush City High School, was awarded the Triple-A award.
Mell is the son of Brandon and Ann Mell. He represented Rush City in the Subdistrict 18 portion of the Triple-A Award nominations. Mell is one of the academic leaders of his class along with being involved in student government. He is part of the wind ensemble and participates in both large group and individual/small group ensemble contests. He also participates in football, cross-country and track.
For more than two decades, the Minnesota State High School League has sponsored a Triple-A Award. The purpose of such an award was to recognize and honor exceptional high school seniors who have excelled in the areas of academics, athletics and the arts.
