The east side of Cambridge, just to the east of Aldi, will soon be home to the new Minnco Credit Union Corporate Center.
Doug Hallstrom, president and CEO of Minnco, celebrated the credit union’s newest location for its corporate center, which will also serve as a branch location, during a ground-breaking ceremony held Oct. 15.
The construction site is ready for the new building and a completion timeline has been confirmed.
“We anticipate that the building will be done by fall of 2022,” Hallstrom said.
The new corporate center in Cambridge will oversee Minnco’s six branches, including the Cambridge branch. Besides Cambridge, Minnco has branches in North Branch, Isanti, Andover and Big Lake.
“The 22,000-square-feet, two-story corporate center will include a full service branch, an expanded connection center, training, marketing, finance, back office and administration,” Hallstrom said.
Cambridge-based contractor BJ Baas Builders will be the general contractor for the project. Vanman Architects developed the site plan and designed the building.
Many opportunities will come to Cambridge with the new corporate center.
“Aside from continuing to serve the members of Minnco Credit Union locally, this building will bring new jobs to the local economy and provide space needed for developing staff while supporting our branch network for continued growth,” Hallstrom said. “Counter to a consultant’s suggestion to move Minnco’s headquarters closer to the cities for a larger potential workforce, the board of directors and management team were committed to keep our headquarters in Cambridge.”
Minnco Credit Union started after the Great Depression mainly to support farmers and patrons at the time.
“In 1935, following the Great Depression, the manager of the local farmers cooperative, in following shared principles, organized the Cambridge Cooperative Credit Union to support the farmers/patrons of the co-op. The ‘people helping people’ concept driving the credit union movement resonated well with him. The newly formed credit union pooled money from a group of farmers to provide a loan of $12 to a neighbor for seed to plant his crops,” Hallstrom said.
Now Minnco provides financial products and services to almost 30,000 members and has over $450 million in assets.
Hallstrom mentioned accounts and services are open to those who live or work in central and east central Minnesota.
