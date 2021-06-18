We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
After more than a decade of hairstyling, Emma Anlauf has decided to open her own GypsyCurl Salon in Isanti.
Anlauf has been styling hair in the area since she was 19. She worked for Hair Mania for 10 years in Cambridge, later transitioning to work at Mo Millie Salon, in Cambridge, for two and a half years. After all of the years of hairstyling experience, she decided it was time to open her own salon. GypsyCurl opened its doors on May 11, located at 2 Enterprise Ave. NE, Suite D4, in Isanti.
The salon offers a wide variety of hair services and sells items such as Davines organic hair products imported from Italy, Anlauf said.
Following her graduation from Cambridge-Isanti High School, Anlauf obtained a license in cosmetology from Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute’s cosmetology school in Minneapolis. She continues to educate herself on new trends and hairstyle techniques, she said.
The name GypsyCurl originated from Anlauf’s “random crazy curls” on the back of her head, she said.
“And I’ve always just ripped them out, called them my gypsy curls,” she said. “And so my husband, Mitch, had the idea to name it GypsyCurl. I didn’t want it to be a boring name, like ‘Emma’s Salon.’ ”
On June 1, Megan Haley was brought in as the second hairstylist for GypsyCurl, who brings approximately 13 years of experience to the salon.
“Having her now can allow more appointment slots for clients to schedule,” Anlauf said. “In addition, the salon has one more chair rental opening that I would like to eventually fill, but it has to be the right fit.”
Anlauf said she wants those attending GypsyCurl to have a pleasurable experience.
“I want the atmosphere at the salon to be bright and cheery. I love having clients from all walks of life in my chair. It makes the day fun having a variety of people. We don’t care if you come in fancy business clothes or no makeup and yoga pants,” she added.
Anlauf wants the other hairstylists of GypsyCurl to know that they can work independently because she has “no desire to be someone’s boss,” she said.
“It’s a chair rental salon,” Anlauf explained. “They do whatever it is that they want to do. … So they just give me a rent check at the beginning of the month and the station/chair is their business. They get to choose their hours of operation and decide what services they want to offer.”
To book an appointment with Emma Anlauf or Megan Haley, call or text 763-327-0169.
