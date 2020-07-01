Friends of the Isanti Area Library Isanti have installed two Give & Take book libraries in Isanti. One is located at 902 Wendover St. NE., and the other is located across the street from Faith Lutheran Church on Second Avenue Northwest. Feel free to take and exchange books from their Give & Take libraries.
The Isanti Friends are currently accepting media donations for their annual Book Sale in October. If you have items you wish to donate, contact Susi at 763-444-4585 or Susi@IsantiLibrary.org to arrange a drop-off. Westerns, children’s, cookbooks, and large print books are especially appreciated. Please no encyclopedias, textbooks or magazines.
Do you order from Amazon.com? A percentage of your purchases on Amazon will be donated to the Isanti Friends group when you log in at smile.amazon.com before making your Amazon purchases. Simply enter “Friends of the Isanti Area Library Inc” when selecting your charity choice. There is no cost to you! Simply add a ’smile’ to your shopping experience.
Your donations are greatly appreciated and help the Friends to promote the ECRL Isanti Outreach Library, as well as to support literacy in the community. You are welcome to attend planning meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
