I am excited to announce that the Senior Enrichment Center has hired a new Executive Director, Jody Van Lingen. She began working on Sept. 21, and is enjoying her new role.
Jody comes to us with a wealth of experience, including owning her own in-home senior care company. She has a solid foundation in working with seniors, office management, and organizational skills. Jody is an open and easy communicator with a smile and a positive attitude. She stated, “The experiences I have gained working with seniors has not only brought me complete joy and a new sense of compassion, but on a business level it has opened up the understanding of the challenges and the growing needs of the future.”
Her experience also includes networking with numerous local senior care agencies, including Family Pathways, Senior Linkage, Chisago County Health and Human Services, Chisago County Veterans Office, and the Central Minnesota Council on Aging. In Jody’s new role, she will be responsible for all the administrative and financial duties of the Center and will work with the Board of Directors to establish goals and policies.
Jody resides in North Branch, is married and has two grown children. She keeps an active social life with her parents, her large family and many friends living in the area. She loves to travel to new places but most often you will find her at home trying new recipes, floating in the pool on a hot summer day, or at the computer editing one of her thousands of photos.
Please stop by the Friendship Café and welcome Jody as she assumes her new role. Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Monday, Oct. 12: Chicken Stir Fry.
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Baked Fish.
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Salisbury Steak/Gravy.
Thursday, Oct. 15: Pork Chops/Mashed Potatoes.
Friday, Oct. 16: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct. 15, for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday, Oct. 11, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
