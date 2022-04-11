Buying waterfront property is more complicated than traditional real estate.
For example, when purchasing waterfront property, there are complex issues one must consider, such as: the health of the water, zoning classifications and rules, what to expect based on the depth of the water, taxing districts, presence/absence of Aquatic Invasive Species, etc. It’s often difficult and confusing to understand the information.
Your realtor has real-estate knowledge. MN Waterfront Property Advice, a new and locally owned business, knows water resources and the issues that affect living on waterfront property such as the ones listed above.
“My mission is to help match people with the waterfront property of their dreams at the purchase stage. It’s challenging to force the property and water to match the person after the purchase,” said Tiffany Determan, owner. “I have worked in the water resources field for 20 years. I have seen many people buy homes or property on the water without first understanding what they are buying. I want to change that.”
MN Waterfront Property Advice offers services to both buyers and realtors. Determan’s goal is to provide customers with information about the issues that most often impact how happy people are with their purchases. Some examples of services include:
• Helping communicate the buyer’s desires with the realtor.
• Providing a list of waters to start the property search based on criteria identified by the buyer.
• Offering feedback and detailed information on a specific property and water.
• Conducting site visits to provide feedback on what to expect at a particular location.
Determan is not a realtor; she is interested in providing a service to people buying and selling waterfront property throughout Minnesota.
If you’re planning to buy a waterfront home or are in the business of waterfront reality, consult with a water expert first. For more information, follow MN Waterfront Property Advice on Facebook or call/email Determan at 763-360-5563, tiffany.determan@yahoo.com.
