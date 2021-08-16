We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Braham Police Officer Brandon Thomsen was working his first solo shift on June 2 when he was dispatched to a 31-year-old male reportedly choking.
Upon Thomsen’s arrival, the victim was not breathing and had no pulse. It was further reported that backup officers were 11 minutes out, and Allina Ambulance was responding from Cambridge.
Thomsen administered CPR and rescue breathing until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and the victim was transported by Allina Ambulance to Cambridge Medical Center for additional treatment.
For that reason, during the Braham City Council meeting on Aug. 3, Thomsen was presented with a Life Saving award by Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart. Thomsen was also officially sworn in as an officer of the Braham Police Department.
Braham Lt. Kevin Stahl recommended Thomsen for the award.
“I believe that the victim would not have survived if it were not for the intervention of Officer Thomsen and his ability to provide lifesaving medical treatment independent of any additional professional assistance for a period of time greater than 11 minutes,” Stahl said. “It was noted in the call record that the victim had regained a pulse and independent breathing, but retained a compromised airway five minutes after Officer Thomsen started his intervention.”
Serving the Braham Police Department as a police officer is Thomsen’s first job as a police officer. He grew up in Mora, where he still resides. He graduated from the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet. Thomsen started in Braham in March and completed his training on June 1.
City to purchase used police vehicle from New Brighton
Following much discussion, the council authorized the purchase of a 2016 Ford SUV with 87,000 miles from the New Brighton Police Department for a cost of $4,700. The vehicle will either be used by the Braham Police Department or by the city’s building official.
Baumgart said his department has the equipment needed to outfit the new vehicle for the police department, so the costs involved would be installing the equipment and getting the vehicle ready, an approximate cost of $1,000. He said if the vehicle went to the building official there probably wouldn’t be a lot of costs getting the vehicle ready for that position.
City Administrator Angie Grafstrom said the city is considering taking one squad car from the Braham Police Department and giving it to the building official. She said the department currently has five squad cars, with two officers currently sharing a squad car. She said if one squad car is given to the building official, then the other two officers would also have to share a squad car.
Baumgart explained of the five cars the police department has, each car has the following approximate miles: 135,000 miles; 100,000 miles; 60,000 miles; 20,000 miles; and 10,0000 miles.
“I don’t necessarily want to promote a used car, but we don’t have a lot of options,” Baumgart said. “We made some, probably mistakes we’ll call it, for not buying cars on schedule the past five years, and it really kind of put us behind, and we’re kind of going to have to balance some of this out and get back on track.”
Grafstrom reminded the council she is currently working on next year’s budget and other departments have major needs as well. She said since the building official needs a car, she was trying to reduce the police fleet by one car instead of buying another vehicle.
“In my hometown they have five full-time police officers and have two cars. All the patrol people share one car and they rotate cars every three years, and it’s a town the exact same size as this one. And we would still have four squads,” Grafstrom said. “I know two of them are designated. But every car isn’t just the cost of the car. It’s the up-fitting, it’s the insurance, it’s the gas, and the county just went to 200,000 miles on a car. It’s just something we need to think about, and I’m working on budget right now, and we know we have huge needs in water and wastewater, so I’m just trying to be a little more practical.”
Grafstrom said a new vehicle for the police department is not being included in the 2022 budget, but may be included in the 2023 budget.
