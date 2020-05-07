We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
The family of AnnaGrace Nelson, a senior at Cambridge-Isanti High School, has more than a passing familiarity with the Triple A award, which is given by the Minnesota State High School League to honor students who excel in academics, the arts and athletics.
Her father, Ryan, won the award while he was a student at Braham, and her mother, Rebecca, received the honor while she was a student at Cambridge. So did her aunt, Kristina Kirsch, when she attended Braham. What’s more, AnnaGrace’s cousin, Tim Nelson, was the state representative after being honored by Braham in 1999.
So AnnaGrace Nelson competed for the honor and matched her parents by earning the honor for Cambridge-Isanti.
Then she took the next step and was honored as the Class 2A winner in Section 7. That’s when this shared honor became a family touchstone.
“AnnaGrace’s grandmother, Paulette Nelson, started talking about her kids – and how amazing the banquet was,” Rebecca Nelson said. “She talked about what an honor it was, and how special they make the section winners feel. So when she was chosen as the Section 7 winner, we were all very excited.”
Then came the news last week that AnnaGrace had matched her cousin by earning one of four spots among the state winners of the Triple A award. As the Class 2A winner, she will receive one of four $4,000 scholarships.
“When I heard about this award, I was in the middle of Spanish class – I wasn’t expecting it,” she said. “I was shocked. When I entered, that was something I could only hope for.”
AnnaGrace Nelson is just the third Cambridge-Isanti representative to win the state award, joining Karrn Gustafson Bales in 1992 and Maria Leibel in 2015.
To qualify for the award, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA and participate in MSHSL sponsored athletics and arts programs.
And Nelson qualifies in all areas. Academically she carries a 4.0 GPA with a course load that includes both Advanced Placement and College in School classes. She also has played flute in the band for four years and has participated in choir and jazz choir, competing in solo and ensemble contests in each of the last three years.
She also sings with Unum Vox, an honors choir in east central Minnesota, as well as in worship services at First Baptist Church.
Athletically, Nelson was a leader for a gymnastics team that qualified for the state team tournament in all four of her high school years. This past year she ranked among the team leaders in nearly every event for the Bluejackets and won back-to-back Section 7 titles on the balance beam as a sophomore and junior.
In track she was a two-time state qualifier who finished ninth in the Class 2A high jump as a sophomore, and she has lettered twice in girls soccer.
Nelson plans to enroll at Bethel University this fall and major in biology, and she plans to compete in the jumps for the track team at the school.
“And I’m glad that’s my plan, because I am missing my senior track season,” she said. “I don’t want to be done with track. It’s disappointing, but I know it’s everyone who misses track this season, not just me.”
Missing her senior year of track makes Nelson even more grateful to have the opportunity to finish her senior gymnastics season.
“I had put so much time into gymnastics,” said Nelson, who began competing in the sport at age 4. “You’re always looking forward to your senior season, and you want to finish well. I thought I finished well in gymnastics.”
While academics, athletics and the arts fill up much of her time, Nelson is not afraid to make time to try new things like a drawing class she took as an independent study.
“I hadn’t taken time to draw, and I didn’t know if I had the ability,” Nelson said. “But if you don’t take the time, you’ll never find out. And with ceramics, at first I was not good. But that is something that takes practice and takes time to learn.”
That willingness to try new things did not surprise Rebecca Nelson.
“As a young girl, we wanted AnnaGrace to try different things – we encouraged her to try,” Rebecca Nelson said. “She didn’t mind trying things even after others had been doing them a few years before her. But the things that she loved were the things that she stuck with. She works hard, for herself and her team, and she is committed to the things she loves.”
AnnaGrace Nelson was quick to praise a number of people who have supported her throughout her life.
“I’m thankful to my parents, and to all of my coaches,” she said. “And I’m also really thankful for all of my teachers – especially now, when they are doing distance learning. They have communicated with me really well, and I am thankful for that and for all the work they put in.”
And she was thankful for the MSHSL award, even though she and her family missed out on the opportunity to take part in the banquet set to honor the award winners around the state.
“We were all sad, but we all understand what’s going on,” AnnaGrace Nelson said. “We chose to have a good attitude; I feel blessed that I was chosen for this award.”
Rebecca Nelson agreed, adding: “We are so incredibly proud of her. And we are so excited to see what she does next – and where life takes her.”
