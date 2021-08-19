Cambridge area resident Neil Johnson, recently received the Advocate for Choral Excellence (ACE) Award from the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota at an award banquet located at Saint John’s University in Collegeville MN.
Johnson was nominated by long-time Isanti County resident and ACDA-MN member Arne Everson. The award was officially presented by Dr. Richard Robbins, Northeast District Chair for ACDA-MN, and choral director at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The ACE Award program was first established in 2008 and has recognized 86 noteworthy individuals or advocates within a geographic region for their outstanding contributions to the choral arts within their communities. Eight such advocates from all corners of the state were honored at the 2021 event.
ACDA of Minnesota is a professional organization serving over 750 choral directors who lead choirs in academic institutions (K-university), communities, and houses of worship throughout the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.