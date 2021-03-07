Working with students of North Branch Area Public Schools who may be exhibiting a slackening or unseemly behavior is a commitment that Michael Nelson takes seriously to contribute a positive impact.
As the school’s resource officer, Nelson’s goal is to establish a positive relationship with the students and no criminal charges, he said.
“I had a middle school student last year who was having really bad behaviors, didn’t like me so much when I first got in there,” Nelson recollected. “I mean, you know, he would assault other kids, and he was really difficult and challenging. … I told him at one point, ‘You and I are going to be friends at some point, and we’re going to fix this.’
“Ironically this year, he’s in high school now, and zero behavior issues,” Nelson continued. “He comes up to me, tells me, ‘Hey, my grades are good.’ We’ve had those talks. That’s more beneficial to me than going out and making felony arrests and stuff like that.”
Helping students navigate through a crucial stage of their life toward worthwhile adulthood and minimizing criminality is what Nelson is here to accomplish, he said.
A unique experience he can offer students
Nelson is close in age with the students, and this has been an interesting concept for him. When he was a North Branch student, he recalled the relationship he had with the prior school resource officer, Tim Olson, whom he compared to a father figure.
“But for my age, being 25, and when I got here I was 23, it’s more of like a big brother type feel,” Nelson said alluding to students’ perception of him. “I’m not really an adult figure to them, if that makes sense.”
The small age gap makes it easier to relate and build connections with the students, Nelson said. “It’s been beneficial, to say the least.”
Nelson realized when he first assumed the role of the school resource officer there was no formula or rulebook. There was no guidance in the function, no particular schedule, or how to build relationships.
However, knowing the ins and outs of the public schools, some of the teachers, school administrators and staff have outweighed all else, Nelson said.
“When I went through high school, I wasn’t a very good student,” Nelson said. “I was kind of all over the place, dealt with Officer (Tim) Olson, who’s still with us. He’s a patrol officer now. … So I spent quite a bit of time with him.”
Nelson routinely met with the school principal, the assistant principal, which was of benefit, he said.
“They kind of set me up for success. They kind of believed in me,” Nelson said about the support and encouragement he received during his high school years. “So when I went to college and to come back as the school cop and work for the PD, it was really cool to see them and say: ‘Hey, I actually made it. Like you guys put all this time and effort even when I was being a knucklehead, you continued to try to help me get through that even when I probably didn’t deserve it.’”
It was during Nelson’s senior year of high school when things took a turn for the better, he said.
“I was challenged by the assistant principal here, Glen Stevens, to attend night school and graduate,” Nelson said. “At that point, I didn’t care if I did or not. But it was the point that he would bring me in five days a week to his office and check up on me. And at that point, I’m like, ‘Wow, this guy really cares.’ And for some reason, I just had to do it. So I did.”
College life and experience
Not too long after, Nelson began experiencing success in high school. He completed his night school and recovered many of his credits. One day he had a light-bulb moment.
“All of a sudden from there, it was just like, ‘Oh, I gotta keep doing that,’” Nelson said.
Around the time of his graduation, Nelson worked at the local County Market and then moved to work for North Branch Chevrolet. Soon he decided to go back to school and earn a college degree, he said.
“I plugged on my Google, I (searched) law enforcement colleges with housing and I hit enter, and it popped up,” Nelson said.
What popped up was a police academy program at Vermillion Community College in Ely, Minnesota. So Nelson decided that’s where he wanted to study.
“I went through the law enforcement program there for two and a half years,” Nelson said. “I stayed there in the summer. … All year-round.”
Nelson earned his associate degree in police science. He then went on to complete the skills portion of his law enforcement career in the program called S.P.L.E.R.T. Academy at the same college.
Nelson also took night classes during that time in the college’s emergency medical technician program and volunteering with the Ely Fire Department.
Coming back home to possibilities
Nelson returned to North Branch around 2017 and worked for Lakes Region EMS. Soon after, the North Branch Police Department hired Nelson as a reserve, he said. Nelson was aware that he needed to have practical law enforcement experience to be eligible for a full-time position, he said. So he took another reserve position with the Wyoming Police Department.
“I wanted to show that I was committed to being a cop,” Nelson said.
North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer, Nelson’s supervisor, said his department thought it was great to have Nelson join the force as a reserve.
“We knew he was going to college, and he knew what his career plans were,” Meyer said. “So we were hoping at some point a position would come up that he could apply for.
“He’s extremely motivated. That was what we liked about him,” he continued. “When he applied for us, I mean, we were hoping he does well, but we have this process and we have a lot of applicants. But he did. He came out on top of everything. And we were glad, because we knew his work ethic.”
It was also an opportunity for the police department to hire Nelson because he was familiar with the community and locals knew him, Meyer said.
“And I think his biggest strength was his ability to make relationships or, you know, connect with people,” he said. “Because he’s probably the best in our department that can do that. Not only with kids, but with adults, too.”
Nelson’s experiences, education, skills gained over the years, and ability to establish connections with people and build trust enabled him to obtain the role of the school resource officer, Meyer said.
“I think making those relationships, especially early, can help those kids, you know, go and navigate their high school career and into their adult life and keep them out of the criminal justice system, keep them out of trouble,” Nelson said. “Somebody had to come into my life ... to kind of guide me down that path. So if I can do that for kids here, that’s my job. I love that. That’s the best part of it.”
