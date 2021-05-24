We don’t typically need an official reason to celebrate over a glass of wine but National Wine Day, observed on May 25, gives you a pretty good reason to indulge.
As you all know, wine is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented grapes or from other fruits. Yeast consumes the sugar in the grapes and converts it into alcohol during the fermentation process. Different grapes will give different wines; usually, winemakers will combine different grapes to create more complex flavors. I’ll admit I did not know that.
Wine has been around a long, long time. The first signs of winemaking goes back to 6000 BC in Eurasia. In 4100 BC archeologists discovered evidence of winemaking in the Armenian cave. They also found cups and jars for holding wine, wine presses, vats for the fermentation process, grape seeds, and even vine. By 1628 wine productions started in America and New Mexico becomes the first region in America to start the winemaking process. In 1812 Spanish Missionaries established California’s wine country and since then it has dominated American wine production. There were 25 wineries in this area in 1974 and today over 800, and over 4,000 state-wide. Californian’s do love their wine!
Although less than 1% of U.S. wine is produced in Minnesota, I believe our local winemakers are mastering the art and the wines are getting better and better. I’m a big fan of taking an afternoon drive and doing some wine tasting in the area. To name a few wineries within about 30 miles there is North Ridge Winery in North Branch, Winehaven in Chisago City, Wild Mountain Winery in Taylors Falls, Dancing Dragonfly in St. Croix Falls, and my personal favorite North Folk Winery in Harris, right in our own backyard. Check out their websites for special events and activities going on this summer.
Whether you host a wine tasting at your place, meet friends for a night out, or enjoy an afternoon at a local winery, the experience begins as soon as the cork is popped. Cheers!
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Thursday, May 20: Swedish Meatballs w/Mashed Potatoes
Friday, May 21: Center closed.
Monday, May 24: Chicken Wild Rice Hotdish.
Tuesday, May 25: Lasagna.
Wednesday, May 26: Hamburger Gravy over Mashed Potatoes.
Thursday, May 27: Scalloped Potatoes w/Ham.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
