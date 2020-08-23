All during August, National Wellness Month focuses on self-care, managing stress, and promoting healthy routines. Create wholesome habits in your lifestyle and see how much better you feel!
The older we get, the more likely we are to pay attention to health and wellness. Unfortunately, we haven’t yet discovered the fountain of youth. Research has shown that self-care helps manage stress and promotes happiness. You can make small changes and still impact your health in positive ways. There are numerous ways to make these small changes.
Here are some steps you can incorporate into your life to look and feel better at every age:
• Stay social and engaged. Pursuing new passions and reconnecting with old ones when you retire offers more benefits than being just fun. It could also lengthen your life. Socializing reduces the likelihood of isolation, keeps older adults active and less sedentary, and promotes a positive outlook.
• Stand up and get moving. Too much sitting is bad for your health. It makes you look and feel older. You don’t need to pay for a gym membership or torture yourself by jogging. There are endless low-impact forms of exercise you can engage in—walking, chair yoga, riding a recumbent bike, or gardening.
• Eat nutritious foods. A healthy diet is one of the most important steps you can take to age well.
The struggle for many seniors is figuring out what that means. It may be helpful to talk with your physician about adopting a diet to fit your needs.
• Find healthy ways to manage stress. Chronic stress negatively impacts health and can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity, and depression. Some people pick up bad habits to cope, such as smoking or drinking too much. That can make the issue even worse. Instead, learn how to manage stress in positive ways. Meditation, journaling, swimming, and gardening are a few ideas to explore.
It’s never too late to make some healthy changes to your lifestyle. National Wellness Month is the perfect time! Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $8.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit, $6.
Monday, Aug. 24: Hamburger on bun with coleslaw and beans.
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Boiled ham dinner.
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Pork ribs and Sauerkraut.
Thursday, Aug. 27: Baked chicken with potato salad.
Friday, Aug. 28: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $8.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27 for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call on Sunday, Aug. 23 and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
