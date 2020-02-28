How well do you sleep? National Sleep Awareness Week is March 1-8, and celebrates sleep health. This is the perfect time to encourage everyone to prioritize sleep, since sleep is important at every age and is a vital indicator of our overall health and well-being. We spend up to one-third of our lives sleeping.
Sleep problems in older adults are very common. Seven to nine hours each night is the amount of sleep recommended, and less may cause serious consequences to a person’s health and safety. Yet, sleep can often be less deep and choppier than for those who are younger. Common problems include: having trouble falling asleep; waking up frequently during the night or early morning; or getting less quality sleep. Primary sleep disorders include insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, or a disrupted sleep-wake cycle.
Anxiety, depression, and dementia can all increase your risk for inadequate sleep. Existing health conditions and various medications can also affect a good night’s sleep. If you are having trouble sleeping, you should consider making an appointment with your physician. If he or she suspects a sleep disorder, they might recommend a sleep study. Other treatments may include melatonin, which induces sleep faster and restores the sleep-wake cycle.
There are also some good sleeping habits which you should be aware of and learn to develop. They include: sticking to a sleep schedule, even on weekends; doing quiet activities, like reading, before bed; avoiding bright lights before bed; limiting liquids before bed; avoiding naps throughout the day; eating 3-4 hours before bedtime, and taking a warm bath to relax.
In order to sleep well, make it a priority. Don’t make it the thing you do after everything else is done—stop doing other things so you can get the sleep you need. Sleep well!
Meals and activities from SAC’s Senior Center and Friendship Cafe
Friday, Feb. 28
• 8-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, March 2
Chicken Stir Fry.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, March 3
Swiss Steak.
• 10 a.m. - Coloring.
• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Blood pressure checks.
• 12 p.m. - Legal Aid.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
Wednesday, March 4
Turkey Ala King.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
• 1 p.m. - Genealogy.
Thursday, March 5
Lasagna, Salad.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 10:15 a.m. - “Bunco.”
• 12 p.m. - “500.”
Upcoming events
• Man in Black, Ives Auditorium. Tuesday, March 24. Leave at 10 a.m. Cost is $62 which includes transportation, ticket and lunch.
• International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota. Tuesday, March 31. Leave at 8:30 a.m. Join us for a wonder day learning about owls at the International Owl Center where we get to meet their current residents. Cost is $79 which includes transportation on a coach bus, lunch at a restaurant along the way, tour of Center and snack on the way home. The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
