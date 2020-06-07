June is National Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Month, which has been observed since 1991 as a way to promote growers and the grilling season. As the peak season for many early garden crops find their way into markets, it is the perfect time to take advantage of these freshly picked fruits and vegetables.
Fresh salads and berries come to mind first. As we head into June, more variety becomes available. Everyone can enjoy the benefits of early summer’s bounty in vibrant color. All berries are abundant during the summer months, and blackberries are one of our favorites. A cup is only 60 calories and it provides half of the daily recommended vitamin C, along with seven grams of fiber. They can be enjoyed in a compote or a smoothie, as well as the perfect finger food. Cantaloupes are an excellent source of Vitamin A. Who doesn’t enjoy a chilled slice of watermelon on a hot summer day? Even though it is mostly water, it has significant amounts of Vitamin A, B6, C, lots of lycopene, antioxidants, and amino acids.
Numerous vegetables—tomatoes, zucchini, leafy greens, onions, and avocados—provide vital nutrients, protein, and added fiber to our diets. Zucchini has a thin, edible skin which means there is no peeling required. Enjoy them on a Mediterranean grilled chicken sandwich or with fresh greens for an extra crunch. Low in saturated fat and sodium, it is an excellent source of vitamins B6, riboflavin, folate, C and K. Technically a fruit, avocados can be used for smoothies, desserts, as well as fresh guacamole. Naturally cholesterol free, they help your body absorb fat-soluble nutrients like vitamin D.
Whether we eat them as a snack, in a smoothie, or on a salad, it is important to have five servings of fruit and vegetables each day--especially now, when fresh fruit and vegetables are in abundance! Be safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café will be closed indefinitely for dine-in, activities and day trips.
We are offering Take-out or Delivery, Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Our phone number is 763-689-6555.
Option 1: Soup and Turkey or Ham Sandwich with fruit or Chef Salad with Bread, $6 donation. If you want it delivered, call the night before and provide your name, telephone number and address.
Option 2: You can order the main entrée below. If you want it delivered, call the night before and provide your name, telephone number and address. If you want take-out, call the morning of between 8-11 a.m. This comes with a vegetable, bread, and fruit/dessert, $6 donation.
Option 3: You can order a weekly package deal for $25. This includes five meals a week, which will be delivered Monday-Thursday daily. On Thursday, you will receive a bag lunch with soup, bread, fruit and sometimes a dessert for your weekend meal. Call on Sunday to order; provide your name, telephone number and address. We will call you on Monday to confirm your order.
MAIN ENTREES
Monday, June 8: Swiss Steak over Noodles.
Tuesday, June 9: Baked Chicken/Baked Potato.
Wednesday, June 10: Sloppy Joes/Potato Salad.
Thursday, June 11: Tator Tot Hot Dish.
Friday, June 12: Center closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.