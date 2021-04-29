Dear Editor:
Our church would like to invite anyone who is concerned about the spiritual direction of the churches in our Nation today. The theme of our prayer night is “The Life of the Church.”
We believe the life is being systematically drained from our churches. Come meet with us to hear the reasons why and discuss some solutions to the problems. We cannot allow the Christian values that God bestowed on this Nation from its beginning to disappear forever. We will pray that God breathes new life into the Nations churches and into His people.
Prayer night is being hosted by Bible Keys Ministry, 906 492nd St., Stanchfield. For questions or directions, please call Pastor Don Salmonson at 763-464-3292. Make this a night to save a life.
Rod Leick
Stanchfield
