Dear Editor:

As one of our selected service projects for the past eight years, the Isanti Lions have provided care boxes to the area deployed military in the Middle East and Africa. It represents a small token to the personnel recognizing the sacrifices of these men/women for their deployed assignment.

We stand ready to continue this important service project, but there is only thing missing­—a name/address. If you would like to provide this information of a deployed individual to one of these areas, contact either Lions Tony Tempesta (763-444-4425) or Gordon Jacobson (763-444-6381). We will take it from there, providing the care boxes during the time of their deployment.

Lions Tony Tempesta and Gordon Jacobson

Isanti Lions Club

