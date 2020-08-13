We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Last week the Minnesota State High School League answered the big question: Would there be sports this fall?
The MSHSL answered yes – well, mostly yes. Truth be told, the full answer to that question is complicated, having created a ripple of other questions. And high school coaches and administrators around the area continue to deal with those ripples as they push for a return to the field, court, pitch and pool.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3 the MSHSL approved a four-season plan for 2020-21. The most significant changes included moving volleyball and football to the spring, while the rest of the fall sports saw their schedules significantly modified.
Currently the winter schedules will be played as normal, but a new spring season will run from mid-March to mid-May and will feature football and volleyball exclusively. That will be followed by a summer season that extends from May through early July and will include the traditional “spring” sports of lacrosse, track, golf, softball, and baseball.
Now coaches and administrators are scrambling to put those orders into action.
“We know that, on Aug. 17, we will start practice for boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis,” said Cambridge-Isanti Athletics/Activities Director Mark Solberg. “We’re excited the state high school league decided to give every sport a season.
“But now we are looking at every safety protocol out there, trying to make this work. I never envisioned I would be talking to people about having hand-washing stations at every practice. One day I spent more than three hours working on that alone,” he added.
While everyone understands that the MSHSL’s answer may not have been perfect, most realize that it is better than the alternative, when the organization canceled its basketball tournaments and the spring sports season.
“The state high school league and everyone involved are doing their best to make sure we don’t have a repeat of what happened in the spring,” said Rush City Activities Director Lee Rood. “They’re trying to create a competitive season for every sport, and based on the current information, this is the best avenue for that they could find. We’ll figure this out. Right now there are a lot of questions as to what those four seasons will look like, but that will get worked out.”
Here is a look at some of those questions, along with a few potential answers.
Football
When the MSHSL announced that high school football would move to the spring, Braham football coach Shawn Kuhnke said he was “flabbergasted.”
“I was happy they did not cancel the season, and they gave us a chance to play,” he said. “But to say I was shocked by the move would be an understatement.”
The move was far from automatic, involving considerable discussion by the board of directors, who were torn between multiple objectives. The board made multiple motions, including one for the original Aug. 17 start date, that were shot down before a motion to move to the spring passed by a 13-5 margin.
Minnesota is one of 10 states that have moved football to a different season, according the National Federation of State High School Associations. The new spring season will include just six games and will not include scrimmages.
No decision has been made on whether there would be postseason competition.
Kuhnke said he has given some thought to preparations for the season, but right now a mid-March start is too far into the future to make concrete plans.
“Things are changing so rapidly, we don’t know what everything is going to look like in September, much less March when the season is set to begin,” he said. “Our goal is to keep player safety at the forefront, so perhaps there will be different rules and procedures to keep the kids safe.”
One concern voiced around the state is whether some schools will decide to field a team, because of safety concerns or roster issues caused by the move to the spring.
“That’s an issue every year, because every year there are schools that just cannot sustain their program,” Rood said. “This year, with COVID-19, that problem is going to be magnified.”
The MSHSL did announce that football teams could hold practices during the fall.
“We’re still waiting for the specifics from the MSHSL as to what that will look like in the fall in terms of specific dates, things we can and cannot do, things like that,” Kuhnke said. “We’ll probably meet once or twice a week, do as much as we can, and make the best of the situation.”
Volleyball
While the move of football to the spring may have grabbed the most headlines, volleyball’s move to the same season may have been the biggest shift. That’s because what at first glance seems to be an attempt to save the season may instead create a new and more harmful danger.
Here’s why: When the high school season ends, elite volleyball players often move to Junior Olympic volleyball, which also is called club volleyball. That season begins in January and often lasts well into the late spring and early summer, which means it will completely overlap the new “spring” season for high school volleyball teams.
“High school volleyball is going to look a lot different this spring,” said North Branch coach Mike Selbitschka. “The J.O. season is a national thing, which the high school season is something our state chose to do. I don’t believe USA Volleyball [which governs Junior Olympic volleyball] is going to move things just for us.”
Selbitschka admitted that the Junior Olympic season for he and his North Branch players may look different from other clubs, which often are a composite of the top players from a variety of different programs – and therefore do not have an allegiance to a particular high school.
“In North Branch, we have mostly our kids, so we can control when we do things,” he said. “We may try to get our tournaments in before the high school season starts. We can modify what we do so there’s not as much overlap. It’s going to look different for us than it is for a Champlin Park or a Minnetonka or a Shakopee.”
Selbitschka said he hopes coaches around the state can find common ground with Junior Olympic to keep the intersection of high school and club volleyball in Minnesota from harming the development of the sport as a whole.
“I would hope that clubs would feel that high school comes first, unless there’s a big national tournament where they really need their top players,” he said. “Otherwise, I hope they work with the kids who are multi-sport athletes to have them join the J.O. team when they are able.”
Leagues have taken a preliminary look at schedules, but there is time before they are finalized. One thing to watch is for schools to play a “home-and-home” schedule against league opponents each week.
“Each week we’ll likely play the same team, home and away, to eliminate the exposure the kids and coaches face,” Rood said. “For instance, if we play Pine City on a Tuesday night, we’ll play Pine City again on some day later in the week. That way we only play one team each week.”
No matter how the schedule turns out, Selbitschka is happy that volleyball was not just completely shut down.
“If we have to wait before we can play, I’m happy to wait – as long as the sport is available in March,” he said. “This is just the next step. All we can do take things one day as a time. As long as our kids get to play, that’s the most important thing. We’ll deal with the other things.”
Remaining fall sports
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer coach Michael Galligan said he was “ecstatic” when he got the word that his team’s season would take place.
“I was very happy for the girls, knowing they were going to get the opportunity to have that experience,” he said.
The fall sports besides football and volleyball — girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, boys and girls cross-country, and boys and girls soccer — will begin as planned on Aug. 17, but those sports will deal with a 30% reduction in contests and a 20% reduction in the length of the season. Specifically for tennis and cross-country, teams are allowed to take part in events with no more than three teams participating. For swimming and diving, only one other team is allowed to compete.
So school officials from the Mississippi 8 Conference, which includes C-I and North Branch, as well as administrators from the Great River Conference, the league to which Braham and Rush City belong, have met to draft new schedules for the coming season.
“We don’t host our own cross-country meets, and we were slated to go to a lot of big meets,” Rood said. “With the new model, we can only compete with up to three schools, which means we have to look to other places. That meant a couple of schools who have not hosted events in the past, like Rush City, had to figure out how to host an event. Can you go to your golf course? Can you create a space to run a race? That’s what we had to figure out.”
Solberg said the scheduling process should include some creativity.
“Soccer, for example, has traditionally played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays,” he said. “With no football, we may be playing matches in other sports on Fridays.”
There also will have to be adjustments made to practices to follow guidelines established by the Department of Health.
“A lot of what we do in our soccer practices is small-group work, and that will lend itself really well to following the guidelines,” Galligan said. “When we do a passing drill, for example, we may work in groups of two or three. The groups just need to be spread out a little more.”
There are other issues to be ironed out, such as busing problems.
“How can we get our teams to and from events?” Rood said. “Are we looking at 50% capacity for a bus? If that’s the case, how many buses do we need? And like a lot of places around the state, we don’t have a lot of bus drivers to spare. So that’s all a question mark.”
Another issue is with officials, a commodity already in short supply.
“Many officials are older, and they have to make the decision as to whether they want to keep working for their own safety,” Solberg said. “Many officials are in a dangerous age range. … Once we figure out the schedule, then we’ll work on finding officials for the games.”
But Solberg remains confident the details will work out.
“My father always said: ‘There is no such thing as a problem. It’s only an opportunity to fix something,’” Solberg said. “We’re going to work hard to fix these opportunities.”
Galligan agreed, adding: “All of those [issues] are just numbers. The ability to rekindle relationships, and to experience the connection of the team, far outweighs those numbers.”
Spring sports
While Galligan is the girls soccer coach at Cambridge-Isanti, he also is the girls track coach. So when he heard about football and volleyball moving to the spring, alarms started ringing in his head.
“I thought about all of the shared athletes across those sports – and I thought, ‘Something has to give,’” he said. “For example, we couldn’t run football and track at the same time and expect all of those football players to run track.”
Hence the move of the “spring” sports to a schedule that will include a number of summer dates.
“The change is kind of a surprise, but I’m not opposed to it,” C-I boys track coach Kent Viesselman said. “I think these folks are trying to do what’s best for kids. And if that’s the case, then we have to be OK with that. …
“If we have to choose between being too safe, and not safe enough, I’d rather choose to be too safe. Athletics are an important part of what we do as educators, but people’s lives are more important. This will give us a chance to do something different, and we’ll do the best we can with it,” he said.
While the details of this new season are still in the early stages, Galligan said there are both positives and negatives to the move.
“There will be athletes who have to work to save money for college, and there will be people who planned family outings and vacations,” he said. “But it also will help kids stay connected in the summer.
“I teach a lot of freshmen, and when I ask these kids how their summer went, a very common theme is that they miss their friends. They can’t drive, so they’re stuck at home. Maybe we’ll have some younger sophomores and freshmen come out for track because it means they can connect with their friends.”
Perhaps the bigger change for the spring sports coaches is the allowance, like football and volleyball, for practices in the fall.
“I could see that happening for specific squads,” Galligan said. “For example, it would be a tremendous advantage for the pole vault coach to get vaulters out there and really work on that, or the hurdle coach to work with hurdlers on that. It would be an advantage for those highly technical skill events.”
Galligan also said the move to after the school year may create some unique opportunities.
“Since it’s the summer, we’re not stuck with practicing after school from 3 to 6 p.m.,” he said. “And we’re not stuck with having to start a track meet at 4 and have it run until 9. There’s a lot of potential for flexibility there. I’m actually kind of excited by the newness of it all.”
But all of this is far in the future, and the future is clouded by the specter of COVID-19. So all of the administrators and coaches dealing with these questions asked for one gift: Patience.
“Just like many of the issues we’re dealing with, there are many more pieces to this puzzle that haven’t been even created yet,” Rood said. “People are going to have to be creative, and they’ll have to be patient.”
